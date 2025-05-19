Dragon Ball fans are "feeling like a kid again" with of SSJ4 Goku in Daima's English dub

Dragon Ball Daima has been releasing its English dub episodes over the past few weeks. Fans, as a result, were recently treated to Sean Schemmel, Goku's iconic voice in the last decades, delivering the SSJ4 transformation against King Gomah.
This moment was anticipated from the second that the original episode aired in Japanese. The English-speaking fans are now claiming they are "feeling like a kid again" with his performance.
The popular voice actor truly delivered when it came to Goku's SSJ4 moments in Dragon Ball Daima, highlighting the importance of those scenes for the vast majority of the fandom.
A lot of people naturally appreciate Masako Nozawa's legendary output for the iconic protagonist since the 1980s. However, in particular, English-speaking fans grew up with Schemmel's voice, hence why this occasion was so meaningful to them.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer and the people quoted.
SSJ4 Goku in Daima's English dub amazes the Dragon Ball fandom
The final episodes of the English dub of Daima recently aired and featured Goku's iconic voice in that language. Sean Schemmel delivered the voice for what was considered some of the most anticipated moments in this production.
Those were the protagonist's SSJ4 transformations and his displays of power when fighting King Gomah. This included the climactic Kamehameha that affected all three worlds of the Demon Realm.
Schemmel rose to the occasion when it mattered, much to the joy of the fandom that grew up with his performance as the legendary Saiyan protagonist. Over the years, he has gained international recognition for his performance throughout the years. Yet he holds a special place in the hearts of the fans who grew up with him as the voice of Goku, hence why they were so eager to see him in action.
Moreover, some fans noted a comment of his on Instagram where he mentioned how he passed out three times while recording the SSJ4 moment against Gomah. This adds a lot of value to the community that recognizes the effort he puts into this character.
More reactions
Furthermore, this is arguably the most popular sequence of episodes in Dragon Ball Daima. Goku displays his multiple Super Saiyan transformations with world-class animation in these episodes.
There is also the fact that Schemmel's dialogue changes the line "one more bonus" to "one more to go further beyond." This change is a nod to the iconic performance he delivered in the Buu saga, when the protagonist turned into Super Saiyan 3 for the first time.
In many ways, this performance by Schemmel is viewed as a love letter to the fans who grew up with the English dub. However, some of the lines in that original version moved away from the story that Toei Animation and author Akira Toriyama were trying to tell. That was never the fault of the voice actors, with many of them continuing to do justice to their characters to this very day.
"he always kills it and give me goosebumps everytime," someone said.
"Sean was absolutely COOKING here! He’s amazing!" another person said.
"yeah he killed it god damn it sounds amazing," someone else said.
It was a truly excellent performance and one that fans who grew up with Dragon Ball's English dub are very likely to cherish for a long time.
