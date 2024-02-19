Dragon Ball: Is Cooler canon? The character's origins and potential future, explored

Dragon Ball has had several prominent films throughout the years and Cooler is one of the most popular antagonists who have come out of these productions. The popularity makes sense because of his character design, demeanor, and his connection to one of the main antagonists of the franchise, Frieza, as they are brothers.

Cooler is a character who stands out from the rest of the Dragon Ball antagonists owing to his calm personality and intellect, even going as far as having a degree of honor. Therefore, there are a lot of fans asking if Cooler is canon at the moment in the franchise and his potential in future installments of the series, especially considering his popularity in the fandom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining if Cooler is canon in the Dragon Ball franchise at the moment

As of right now, Cooler is not canon in the Dragon Ball franchise. Currently, there is no evidence suggesting that he will be introduced in the series. The two movies he starred in as the main antagonist, Cooler's Revenge and The Return of Cooler, are not canon in the series and neither are the rest of the Z films.

This is something that most people in the fandom are aware of, which is why they would appreciate it if Cooler would be introduced to the canon. After all, Broly was introduced after his own Super movie in 2018. Following that, he went on to become a much more prominent character in the series with a much stronger motivation and origin, much to the fans' enjoyment.

Considering that Frieza has gained a lot of relevance in the last year thanks to his Black transformation, it could be an interesting moment for Cooler to be introduced in the canon. These two characters are brothers but have had a somewhat strained relationship in the films. If Cooler were to make an appearance in the series, the strained relationship is something that could be explored a lot more.

Cooler's origin and how he could be introduced

Metal Cooler in the second movie (Image via Toei Animation).

Cooler was introduced in the 1991 film Cooler's Revenge and he was Frieza's older brother, who was in charge of other sections of the Dragon Ball universe. He was introduced in the movie when Frieza destroyed Planet Vegeta and his ship detected Goku's pod when he was a baby. However, Cooler decided to ignore it because that was his brother's problem, according to him.

Cooler eventually headed to Earth to avenge his family because Goku defeated Frieza and that resulted in the former being defeated by the Saiyan. He came back in the 1992 film Return of Cooler as he was absorbed by a cibernetic entity known as the Big Gete Star. The latter is something that turned him into Metal Cooler and led to Vegeta and Goku having to put an end to them.

There are many ways that Cooler could be introduced in Dragon Ball Super, especially taking into account Frieza's ability to become stronger quickly through simple training. He could have been sealed by his family because of how powerful he was or he could be rebooted to be from a different universe.

Final thoughts

Cooler is currently not canon in the Dragon Ball franchise and there is no sign of him being introduced any time soon. However, if author Akira Toriyama and the rest of the creative time decided to do so, there are different ways he could be introduced.