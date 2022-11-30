Dragon Ball meets One Punch Man in jaw-dropping Cell vs Garou fanart

A piece of artwork sketched by Twitter user @Ritzzard1 and colored by Reddit user u/waduhek_bruh depicts Dragon Ball's Perfect Cell clashing with One Punch Man's Cosmic Garou. This piece of artwork recently uploaded online has been taking social media by storm.

Authored by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball follows the adventures of Son Goku and the Z warriors as they defend planet Earth from various threats. Each villain turns out stronger than the last and forces the Z Fighters to shatter their limits and overcome them.

One Punch Man was created by mangaka One. Initially a webcomic, it features the story of Saitama. Born into a society consisting of Heroes and Monsters, Saitama became a Hero to help people and for the fun of it. But the catch is that it takes him just one punch to down any villain.

Stunning fan art depicts Dragon Ball taking on One Punch Man

Depicted in the sketch, on one side is Cosmic Garou from One Punch Man. He serves as an antagonist who is ever present in the series and aims to take down the Heroes. As the series progresses, he understood he might not be able to stand up against them and became a monster.

Next, he interacted with "God" and achieved a cosmic form known as Cosmic Garou which took his abilities beyond imaginable limits. In the recent storyline, he admitted defeat to Saitama when he realized that Caped Baldy was unbeatable.

Who do you think would win this match?

Featured in the sketch, at the other end, is Perfect Cell, who serves as the antagonist of the Cell Saga in Dragon Ball Z. Cell stood as Doctor Gero's "perfect" creation, designed via cell recombination using the genetics of the greatest fighters found on Earth.

The result was a "perfect warrior", possessing numerous favorable genetic traits and special abilities from Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Frieza, and King Cold. He proved to be a handful for the Z Fighters and was defeated by an enraged Son Gohan.

Who would win?

A fight between the two would be a close one. Considering that the two fighters have similar abilities, the battle could go either way. One Punch Man's Garou has the capability to copy his opponent's abilities and use it against them.

On the other hand, Dragon Ball's Perfect Cell was modeled after the best fighters on Earth, i.e. Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, etc.

The battle would be one of attrition. Garou could match Cell's abilities and keep up while Cell's regeneration and limitless Ki would allow him to continue fighting. Inevitably, One Punch Man's Garou might just pull off the win. With the power he received from "God", he would be able to eventually outdo the Android.

Cosmic Garou vs Perfect Cell wows fans

Anime fans were deeply impressed with the artwork. They couldn't get enough of it and the comments soon sparked a debate online about who would win in a fight. Nonetheless, the sketch is jaw-dropping and has drawn in a lot of fan interaction.

Final Thoughts

Given the sheer amount of anime and the extreme creativity of the community, there is a huge volume of fan art that can be found online. The one featured in this article stands as a testament to the fact that creativity knows no bounds.

Speaking of the anime involved, the Dragon Ball manga is set to return with chapter 88 soon. However, it will shift focus from Goku and Vegeta to their sons, Goten and Trunks, and Gohan and Piccolo. It will be the beginning of a new Super Hero Arc.

For the Dragon Ball anime, there has been an announcement that it will return in December 2022 with something unrelated to Super. What exactly it will be is still unknown so that is to be looked forward to.

As for One Punch Man, chapter 174 revealed Sweet Mask to be a monster. His mere presence stunned the rookies, the Bubbly Boys. Elsewhere, Fubuki was off to meet a certain someone and she was going heavily armed in case things "turned violet".

One Punch Man season 3 is expected to be released sometime in 2023. It has been a while since the last season and the show will finally be making a return. It will likely feature more of the Monster Association, Garou, and the fight against the Heroes.

