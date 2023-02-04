Dragon Ball needs to do the same thing with Goku that Pokemon did with Ash Ketchum

Dragon Ball Super’s Super Hero arc appears to have been a refreshing change of pace for many fans who follow the series, which now largely centers on the leads Goku and his nemesis-turned-friend Vegeta. They are continually on a mission to train and grow stronger so that they can safeguard the earth, or even the universe, from catastrophic threats.

On the other hand, the Pokemon anime took the bold decision to venture out and introduce two new characters as protagonists for a new series, thus breaking with their established formula. Although this transition has its own set of challenges, such as viewers just not enjoying the new characters or the shift in narrative, it has brought the series back into the spotlight. Based on the response to its new arc, Dragon Ball should do the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Why Dragon Ball should retire Goku, explained

What was the Pokemon franchise’s smart move?

Ash and Magikarps as seen in the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

In the past 25 years, the Pokemon anime series has focused on Ash's struggle to become the best trainer and World Champion.

That all changed last year when Ash's triumph over Leon in the Masters Eight Tournament went viral. The victory drew tens of thousands of fans to the show to watch their once-favorite protagonist fulfill one of his life's aspirations. This was also during a period when Pokemon viewership was low, and animation quality was inconsistent.

While some fans were concerned that Ash's journey and the Pokemon anime might come to an end, others were eager to see more about Goh, who they expected to be the next lead.

The Pokemon Company stunned everyone with the new series, which is set to premiere in April 2023. Many people are now curious to learn more about this story and the motivations of the new duo, Liko and Roy. This rekindled interest is sufficient justification for a series like Dragon Ball to also experiment in the same way.

The case for Goku and Vegeta’s retirement

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku has always been a part of the Dragon Ball franchise. He first appeared in the series' introductory chapter, which was published in Japan's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on December 3, 1984. Since then, fans have been following Son Goku, who has grown and is now on his journey to achieving God-like powers.

Vegeta, on the other hand, debuted a few years later and has now become a defender of the earth with a similar level of power as Goku.

Toriyama had previously killed Vegeta in the Saiyan Saga and intended for him to remain dead, but due to public demands, he decided to let him live. According to sources, the mangaka considered killing Goku and making Gohan the next protagonist, but that plan did not come to fruition either. Instead, Gohan himself was sidelined.

Both failed attempts demonstrated how inflexible the series had become and how sorely it needed a new makeover, which arrived with the global success of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. In the movie, side characters Gohan and Piccolo were given a chance to shine.

Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

The current manga arc is adapting the film, with a focus on the daily lives of Saiyans Trunks and Goten, who serve as neighborhood superheroes. Fans have praised these simpler stories, which are reminiscent of the initial chapters of Dragon Ball.

Fans will soon be able to see Gohan and Piccolo in the spotlight and undergo some amazing transformations. They are also looking forward to this because it is something fresh and exciting.

However, this is only a short interlude from the manga's conventional framework. and Goku and Vegeta will soon return with newer powers to fight Black Frieza and, most likely, surpass Beerus.

