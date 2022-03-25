Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 promo video seemingly confirms previous leaks

A promotional video for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 was released earlier today through the official V Jump YouTube account. The video shows panels and scenes from the chapter, which seemingly confirm spoilers that were leaked earlier in the month.

Excitement around the upcoming issue peaked when spoilers were initially released, claiming Chapter 82 saw Goku remembering his parents. At the time, this development was confirmed by accompanying images. With the release of the chapter's promotional video, it has been confirmed once more.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 promo video corroborates previous leak information

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 previous leaks and new video

As discussed above, Shueisha’s official V Jump YouTube account recently released a promotional video for DBS Chapter 82. The video showcases panels and scenes from the issue, featuring various characters such as Vegeta, Monaito, Goku, and Granolah.

Previous leaks claimed that Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 would see Goku finally remembering his parents. This is achieved by using Bardock’s old scouter, which Monaito kept to find out if a way to defeat Gas had been recorded.

This prompted a flashback to Bardock versus Gas, which fans have been wanting to see since the conflict was initially teased.

Fans were incredibly excited to see the flashback begin and witness Goku's memories of his parents. Fans hope that the revival of these memories will heighten his character in the franchise.

In addition to these major revelations, Chapter 82 will continue the fight between Goku and Gas. Through their similar experiences with their brothers, the former will try to connect with the latter. Raditz tried to use Goku, whereas Elec is actively using Gas to advance his own personal agenda.

The battle between the two is somewhat divisive, with some fans claiming Super lead author Toyotarou has failed to create an engaging fight.

Others praised the fresh take on traditional franchise combat, mainly through Gas’ incredibly unique powers of object conjuration.

In summation

With the official release of the issue looming, the Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 promotional video gives fans a glimpse of what they can expect. The video corroborates many claims previous leaks made, much to the excitement of fans everywhere.

The prospect of fantastic character development for Goku via memories of his origins has left many fans excited. Some consider him to be a one-dimensional character, who has evolved very slightly, if at all, since Dragon Ball Z’s ending.

