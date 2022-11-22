Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88: What to expect

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 is set to release soon after a long hiatus, and it appears to have different elements. Over the past few days, various teasers have flooded social media depicting the two teenaged saiyans, Goten and Trunks, clad in superhero outfits.

Rumors turned out to be true that a new arc is upon us. The manga has decided to do away with its usual "Goku and Vegeta take on X threat" and explore a fresh, new outlook on how the Z Fighters will now deal with dangers.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 will focus on Goku and Vegeta's sons

As mentioned, Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 will usher in a new arc in the series. Being termed the Super Hero Arc, it will focus on the sons of Goku and Vegeta, Goten and Trunks, respectively. Official confirmation has indicated that Dragon Ball Super will venture into Super Hero territory with the Super Hero Arc.

However, rather than adapting the film into the anime, it will take a different approach. Instead, it will witness Goten and trunks protecting the city as superheroes. Thus, it has been revealed to be taking place before the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

A poster has been released, teasing Dragon Ball Super chapter 88, on social media with the two clad in Great Saiyaman-esque outfits. Both are seen sporting gray and white suits, with Trunks wearing a scarf (similar to Futue Trunks) and Goten donning a cape. Upon looking closely, they are both wearing a certain kind of wristwatch, so it is obvious who created the outfits for them.

The two have been missing from the series all this while. It was unknown where they were or what they were up to. They were last seen before the Tournament of Power, being given the duty of protecting Android 17's island. Since then, they have been MIA.

However, with the new Super Hero Arc, they should return to the spotlight, all grown up and, needless to say, much stronger. Given their fathers' credentials, it can be safely assumed that the pair were engaged in training. When Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 does drop, it will be interesting to see what has become of them.

Upon being introduced, Goten and Trunks were tipped as young saiyans with massive potential. They shockingly achieved their Super Saiyan form relatively early. They also managed to get the Fusion Dance down pretty well. However, with time, they slowly faded into the background.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 gives them the opportunity to shine and make an emphatic return. After all, after Goku and Vegeta, the mantle will be passed on to them.

Another interesting detail to note is that the manga has confirmed that Gohan and Piccolo will also feature heavily in Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 onward. At the moment, their roles are unclear, but it is only a matter of time before we find out.

