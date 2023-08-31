Dragon Ball Super Gallery's next featured artist has fans jumping for joy

Dragon Ball is currently commemorating its 40th anniversary with the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project. With The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Mangaka Shuichi Aso having redesigned the 37th volume of the franchise, fans had been looking forward to the next creator's reveal. That's when the same was announced by the project.

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball began serialization in 1984 and was published until 1995. With the manga set to hit 40 years by the end of 2024, the franchise has started commemorating the event through a special series organized by Saikyo Jump magazine.

D.Gray-man Mangaka set to feature next in Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project

Dragon Ball Super Gallery is a project organized by Saikyo Jump magazine that sees a different Mangaka redesign one of the 43 manga volumes of Dragon Ball every month until November 2024, i.e., the 40th anniversary of the series.

As revealed by the Twitter account @WSJ_manga, the next Mangaka set to feature in the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery is the creator of D.Gray-man Katsura Hoshino. This artwork will be released in the next Saikyo Jump magazine issue #11 2023, which will be released on October 4, 2023.

The project began with the illustration created by Naruto Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto, who redesigned the manga's 11th volume. Following that, Bleach Mangaka Tite Kubo redesigned the 27th volume. Afterward, several other Mangaka took part in the project, including Tatsuki Fujimoto (Chainsaw Man), Koyoharu Gotouge (Demon Slayer), Yuki Tabata (Black Clover), and more.

With 26 volumes of the manga having been redesigned, fans are patiently waiting for D.Gray-man Mangaka's take on one of the Dragon Ball manga volumes.

How fans reacted to the announcement

D.Gray-man fans were extremely happy with the collaboration announcement. Due to the manga's current quarterly release schedule, fans are often left scraping for more D.Gray-man content. While they will have to wait for the manga's next chapter to be released, they are currently content with the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project collaboration.

Considering that they loved Mangaka's content, they began calling it "peak" and had already begun to wait for it to be released.

However, some fans began to poke fun at the announcement by stating that the collaboration would further delay the manga's next chapter by two years. While many fans found the joke funny, others felt that it was quite unwarranted.

Dr.Gray-man, which was previously a weekly manga, was transferred to a quarterly magazine due to Mangaka's poor health conditions. Thus, many fans did not think it was appropriate to joke about the manga's delays, given that it indirectly poked fun at the manga creator's poor health.

Meanwhile, other fans were much more concerned about the artwork itself. When Kingdom manga's creator, Yasuhisa Hara, released his Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project illustration, fans found it to be underwhelming. They did not feel like the Mangaka had put much effort into it.

Thus, one fan joked about the artwork by Yasuhisa Hara and hoped that Katsura Hoshino would make a genuine attempt at redesigning a manga volume. With that, fans began their anticipation for the upcoming Saikyo Jump magazine issue, hoping to see Mangaka's artwork.

