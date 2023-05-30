Black Clover creator draws Gotenks for ongoing Dragon Ball Super Gallery project

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery project has revealed the volume cover rendition for May 2023, and this time it has been drawn by none other than Black Clover's creator Yuki Tabata. Previous contributors to the project have been creators of well-known mangas like Naruto, Gintama, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, SPYxFAMILY, and more.

Twitter anime news accounts have recently reported on this month's inclusion in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project, which features famous manga artists redrawing the covers of the original 42 tankobon volumes of Akira Toriyama's 1984 series Dragon Ball.

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery project began in August 2021

This month, mangaka Yuki Tabata who is best known for creating the shonen sensation Black Clover has given fans his version of the cover of Volume 40, which features Gotenks, the fusion entity of Trunks and Goten.

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery project was inaugurated by the Saikyo Jump magazine of Shueisha, in its September 2021 issue. The objective of the project is to pay homage to the iconic shonen series and franchise on the occasion of its upcoming 40th anniversary.

Each month, the gallery will feature new renditions of volume covers by famous artists and mangakas, who are known in the anime community for creating much-loved manga series. The gallery will conclude in November 2024, with all 42 volume covers being redrawn.

The list started in August 2021, with Masashi Kishimoto the creator of Naruto, drawing the cover of Volume 11.

Here are all the previous manga artists, the series they are known for creating, and the volume number of the cover they redesigned:

August 2021: Vol. 11 by Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto) September 2021: Vol. 27 by Tite Kubo (Bleach) October 2021: Vol. 28 by Osamu Akimoto (Kochikame) November 2021: Vol.38 by Ryuhei Tamura (Beelzebub) December 2021: Vol. 2 by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Chainsaw Man) January 2022: Vol. 32 by Koyoharu Gotouge (Demon Slayer) February 2022: Vol. 9 by Shinohara Kenta (Sket Dance) March 2022: Vol.15 by Tatsuya Endo (SPYxFAMILY) April 2022: Vol. 6 by Hiroshi Shiibashi (Nurarihyon no Mago) May 2022: Vol. 19 by Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro (Toriko) June 2022: Vol. 20 by Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom) July 2022: Vol. 33 by Hirohiko Araki (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure) August 2022: Vol. 23 by Kyosuke Usuta (Pyū to Fuku! Jaguar) September 2022: Vol. 3 by Kōji Inada (Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai) October 2022: Vol. 7 by Mikio Ikemoto (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) November 2022: Vol. 14 by Tadatoshi Fujimaki (Kuroko's Basketball) December 2022: Vol. 4 by Akira Amano (Katekyō Hitman Reborn!) January 2023: Vol. 31 by Kentarō Yabuki (Black Cat) February 2023: Vol. 16 by Hideaki Sorachi (Gintama) March 2023: Vol. 22 by Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland) April 2023: Vol. 26 by Boichi (Dr. Stone)

The fandom can't wait to find out which mangaka will be gracing the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project for the upcoming month, June 2023. The zealous efforts by all these popular manga artists, who are geniuses in the industry, are a testament to the impact of the Dragon Ball franchise in today's world.

