Dragon Ball Super proves that it can shock fans years later

Dragon Ball Super is a long-running anime that has taken fans on a wild ride over the years. In the realm of Dragon Ball Super, fans see fresh faces, remarkable transformations, and daunting perils for the revered Z-Fighters. A genuinely jaw-dropping moment transpired during the Future Trunks arc (Chapters 14 -26) when Goku Black emerged as Goku from a parallel timeline, his spirit hijacked by the evil deity known as Zamasu.
Goku Black emerged as a twisted and malevolent alter ego of Goku in the future timeline. His sinister power was utilized to sow destruction and bring death wherever he went. A scythe, reminiscent of the Grim Reaper's iconic tool, accompanied him on his dark journey. This formidable weapon served as a fitting symbol for Goku Black's ominous nature, embodying both his lethal intentions and his role as a harbinger of demise.
Dragon Ball Super: Goku Black's Scythe's reference to the Grim Reaper
Goku Black's scythe serves as a symbolic representation of the Grim Reaper, an emblem of death across various cultures. In Dokkan Battle, Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) wields this scythe, which is strikingly reminiscent of Death's weapon carrying the same name.
This intentional allusion to divine culture further enhances the character's portrayal. The scythe itself possesses immense power, amplifying Goku Black's ominous presence. Additionally, it pays tribute to the concept of the Black Rose, deepening the character's complexity.
Goku Black's Rosè form
Dragon Ball Super continues to captivate fans even years after its release in July 2015, thanks to its intricate storytelling and well-developed characters. By introducing a multitude of new characters and unexpected storylines, the show has successfully maintained viewer engagement.
Among the most jaw-dropping moments experienced by fans was the shocking revelation of Goku Black's true identity. The astonishing twist unveiled Zamasu, a deity who had seized control over Goku's body, adding an exciting layer of complexity to the character.
Goku Black's Rosè form pays homage to the Black Rose of death. This transformation seems to draw inspiration from the black rose itself. Notably, the form's aura echoes the symbolic figure with its deep shades of red.
The choice of the color "Rose" aligns perfectly with Black's pretentious, selfish, and outrageously arrogant personality, as it also symbolizes beauty, grace, admiration, and gratitude. Additionally, his divine ability to bring death upon mortals adds depth to his character and makes him all the more intriguing.
More about Dragon Ball Super
Dragon Ball Super has aged remarkably well thanks to its captivating storylines and intricately developed characters. Among these, the Tournament of Power arc stands out as a fan favorite, hailed by many as one of the series' finest. Lasting an entire year, this arc presented a breathtaking spectacle of intense fights within a tournament. Its minimalistic approach harkened back to the roots of Dragon Ball, delivering a truly brilliant narrative.
