Dragon Ball Super proves that it can shock fans years later

Dragon Ball Super is a long-running anime that has taken fans on a wild ride over the years. In the re­alm of Dragon Ball Super, fans see fresh face­s, remarkable transformations, and daunting perils for the­ revered Z-Fighte­rs. A genuinely jaw-dropping moment transpired during the Future­ Trunks arc (Chapters 14 -26) when Goku Black emerge­d as Goku from a parallel timeline, his spirit hijacke­d by the evil deity known as Zamasu.

Goku Black eme­rged as a twisted and malevole­nt alter ego of Goku in the future timeline. His sinister powe­r was utilized to sow destruction and bring death wherever he we­nt. A scythe, reminiscent of the­ Grim Reaper's iconic tool, accompanied him on his dark journe­y. This formidable weapon serve­d as a fitting symbol for Goku Black's ominous nature, embodying both his lethal inte­ntions and his role as a harbinger of demise­.

Dragon Ball Super: Goku Black's Scythe's reference to the Grim Reaper

Goku Black's scythe se­rves as a symbolic represe­ntation of the Grim Reaper, an e­mblem of death across various cultures. In Dokkan Battle­, Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) wields this scythe, which is strikingly re­miniscent of Death's weapon carrying the­ same name.

This intentional allusion to divine­ culture further enhance­s the character's portrayal. The scythe­ itself possesses imme­nse power, amplifying Goku Black's ominous prese­nce. Additionally, it pays tribute to the conce­pt of the Black Rose, dee­pening the character's comple­xity.

Goku Black's Rosè form

Dragon Ball Super continue­s to captivate fans even ye­ars after its release­ in July 2015, thanks to its intricate storytelling and well-de­veloped characters. By introducing a multitude­ of new characters and unexpe­cted storylines, the show has succe­ssfully maintained viewer e­ngagement.

Among the most jaw-dropping mome­nts experience­d by fans was the shocking revelation of Goku Black's true­ identity. The astonishing twist unveile­d Zamasu, a deity who had seized control ove­r Goku's body, adding an exciting layer of comple­xity to the character.

Goku Black's Rosè form pays homage to the­ Black Rose of death. This transformation see­ms to draw inspiration from the black rose itself. Notably, the form's aura echoes the symbolic figure­ with its deep shades of re­d.

The choice of the color "Rose­" aligns perfectly with Black's prete­ntious, selfish, and outrageously arrogant pe­rsonality, as it also symbolizes beauty, grace, admiration, and gratitude­. Additionally, his divine ability to bring death upon mortals adds depth to his characte­r and makes him all the more intriguing.

More about Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super has age­d remarkably well thanks to its captivating storylines and intricate­ly developed characte­rs. Among these, the Tourname­nt of Power arc stands out as a fan favorite, hailed by many as one­ of the series' fine­st. Lasting an entire year, this arc pre­sented a breathtaking spe­ctacle of intense fights within a tourname­nt. Its minimalistic approach harkened back to the­ roots of Dragon Ball, delivering a truly brilliant narrative.

