Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film release date rescheduled to June 11

The highly-anticipated Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film has finally received a new release date. In the wake of Toei Animation’s early March server hack, the film was delayed due to key files for the production being held for ransom by the hackers.

The new release date is slated to be June 11, most likely marking its arrival in Japan. The film was already announced for a North American release sometime during summer 2022, which has most likely been unaffected.

Follow along as this article breaks down this latest news and revisits the film’s plot, as well as the hack which led to the delay.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recovering from Toei Animation server hack

New release date and Toei Animation hack

As mentioned above, the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film was unfortunately delayed from its original April 22release date due to a hack on Toei Animation servers. The film’s new release date was not announced until recently, and was confirmed to be June 11, 2022.

This hopefully will not affect the North American release date, which was originally slated for June 2022, as well as other, yet-announced international release dates. The film was delayed due to the hacking of Toei Animation's server in early March. Since then, the debacle has been classified by the Japanese syndication network NHK as a “ransomware” attack.

A ransomware attack involves a third party hacking into a company’s internal servers, identifying key files and then restricting internal access to them. The hacking party would then hold these files for ransom, asking for a price to be paid for their release.

Considering that the NHK report also said Toei Animation was “working hard to bring things back to normal,” it’s likely that no ransom was paid. This most likely meant that the price demanded far outweighed the cost of recreating all the necessary files, be it sound, animation, or otherwise.

Other affected franchises include the weekly One Piece, Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai, and Digimon Ghost Game anime series. The exact shows which were affected and the hack itself was previously reported in greater detail.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero plot

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will see the infamous Red Ribbon Army come back into the fold for the first time since Dragon Ball Z. Previous trailers also revealed two new Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, as well as implying Goku and Vegeta to be taking a backseat role in the film. This was later confirmed by the film’s staff.

The most recent trailer also revealed Broly to be included in the highly-anticipated movie. There have also been leaks from other Shonen Jump and Shueisha materials which seem to imply the return of Cell. However, this is still speculatory as no official confirmation has been made.

In summation

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated movie releases for the franchise yet. Dragon Ball Super: Broly was praised by both critics and fans.

Now that the film has a new release date of June 11, fans can once again bookmark their calendars. While this is only a Japanese release date, international fans can expect details of the film to leak shortly thereafter.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul