Dragon Ball Super: Why did Zeno destroy 6 universes? Explored

Dragon Ball Super anime finished airing back in 2018 with the Tournament of Power Saga. While fans may have enjoyed watching the entire tournament, one must remember how the arc began. The two Zenos revealed how they wanted to get rid of eight of the remaining 12 universes to make their work easier.

While that ordeal was avoided due to Android 17's wish to the dragon, that wasn't the case for the universes that were destroyed previously by the Omni-King. Previously, Zeno erased six of the 18 universes that were previously present. So, why did he destroy six universes previously?

Dragon Ball Super: Why did Zeno erase six universes?

Zeno previously erased six of the 18 universes because there were too many universes. This was the explanation implied by the Grand Minister in the manga. There were just too many universes and Zeno seemingly wished to decrease the number.

That said, the same explanation was given during the Tournament of Power Saga. Zeno seemingly believed that 12 universes were just too many universes to handle. Hence, he decided to erase all universes except for the four strongest universes. However, Son Goku's idea of a fighting tournament left the universes with a chance at survival.

As for the anime, it was revealed that Zeno destroyed the six universes after a bout of anger. While it does seem unbelievable, the Omni-King was seen playing a game with his other self that saw them destroy several planets. With that, it is very clear that similar to many other deities like the angels, Zeno is very indifferent about life. Hence, his decisions are not based on intricate thinking but on spontaneous moods.

Can the six universes be brought back?

Yes, the six universes can theoretically brought back. As revealed in the series, the Super Dragon Balls that were once created by Zalama are capable of granting any wish.

There are no limitations to the wish and the dragon should manage to override Zeno's erasure. This is also evident from the end of the Tournament of Power Saga which saw Android 17 wish back all the universes that were erased as a result of the competition

Given that the Super Dragon Balls were capable of reviving the seven erased universes, they should also be capable of bringing back the six erased universes from the past. The only issue at hand is that no one at the present might want to go against Zeno's wishes.

There is also a fan-made doujinshi series called Dragon Ball Kakumei that tells the story with such a possible storyline. The series' plot follows the possibility that the previous six erased universes also got brought back along with the seven universes Android 17 wished to be brought back after the tournament.

Thus, while such a possibility does exist, the chances of it happening seem really low because such a plot should have been hinted at by now. Moreover, the series is currently focusing on Black Frieza.