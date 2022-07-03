Dragon Ball vs Marvel: Can Thor beat Goku?

Although there will probably never be an official winner between the Dragon Ball and Marvel universes, fans still enjoy pitting warriors from both franchises to determine who would be the strongest.

Out of all the characters in both universes, Goku and Thor are arguably two of the most potent fighters. In an all-out battle between the two, who would come on top? Let's discuss both characters and find the answer in this article.

Dragon Ball's Goku or Marvel's Thor? Who is superior?

How powerful is Thor?

Thor has been an iconic hero for decades (Image via Jack Kirby, Marvel Studios, The mighty Thor)

Thor is the son of Odin and the God of Thunder inside the Marvel Universe. Inspired by the mythological being of the same name, he has several iterations of varying power levels.

In his base form, Thor is one of the strongest members of the Avengers, the Mightiest Heroes on Earth. His power is comparable to some of the strongest beings in the universe, and all of that adds to the fantastic abilities given to him by his hammer, Mjolnir.

Thor may not be the fastest warrior in Marvel's universe, but he has incredible stamina and resistance that more than makes up for his lack of speed. Few fighters inside his universe would endure a fight with Thor for a long time, as he does not tend to get tired easily.

As previously mentioned, he has gone through many forms, each more powerful than the previous one, but his fiercest incarnation is, without a doubt, Rune King Thor.

Jxkage @Jxkage1 Odin sacrifices one eye, while Thor sacrificed both. Instead of hanging to the brink of death, Thor hung himself to death itself. These sacrifices gave the Thunder God greater magic and knowledge of the Runes and regained the once-lost Thor-Force, becoming Rune King Thor. Odin sacrifices one eye, while Thor sacrificed both. Instead of hanging to the brink of death, Thor hung himself to death itself. These sacrifices gave the Thunder God greater magic and knowledge of the Runes and regained the once-lost Thor-Force, becoming Rune King Thor. https://t.co/Ff58VYUmyc

This version of Thor not only has the Odin Force backing him up, but he also possesses Rune Magic, one of the most ancient and powerful types of magic inside the Marvel Universe.

Rune King Thor defeated cosmic level threats with ease, like Those Who Sit Above in Shadow, and destroyed Yggdrasill, the Tree of life. With this amazing display of power, he proved he is stronger than many other beings inside his universe.

How powerful is Goku?

Goku is always ready for a good fight (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

One of the few remaining Saiyans alive and the protector of Earth, Goku is one of the mightiest warriors inside the Dragon Ball Universe. He has been training and getting stronger since he was a small child, obtaining tremendous power in the process.

In his base form, Goku can move at such incredible speed that most beings have trouble keeping up with him. He is also able to destroy entire planets with his strength, something he has never done, but thanks to Vegeta, we can assume he is able to.

Goku is still training to become stronger (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

However, his true power comes from his multiple transformations that, unlike Thor's technically different versions of the hero, multiply his power exponentially. Still, his most potent form yet has to be the Mastered Ultra Instinct.

In this state, Goku allows his mind to stay clear and unperturbed, allowing his body to avoid most attacks automatically. It also prevents him from overthinking his attacks, so he constantly fights in the most efficient way possible.

Goku's new power comes from the Angels (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Goku has proven that it is possible to maintain his Ultra Instinct form while his mind is not clear, giving him an edge in battle as his emotions play a significant part in giving him power. If Goku is able to access his anger while in Ultra Instinct form, there is no telling how powerful he could become.

Is Odinson stronger than Goku?

This is a difficult question since Thor is not a single being like Goku. Given the many different versions of the God of Thunder spread throughout Marvel's multiverse, the fight could go very differently with each one.

For example, Earth 616's Thor would be able to give Goku an intense battle, given his power and fantastic stamina. With the help of Mjolnir, he would be able to avoid most Ki blasts Goku fires at him, but he could become overwhelmed by Goku's speed.

However, if we compare the two of them in their most powerful forms, Goku has no chance of emerging victorious against Rune King Thor. No matter how powerful his Ultra Instinct could become when he is enraged, this version of Thor has proven to be several times stronger than Goku.

As of yet, Goku's biggest display of strength was making the World of Void tremble when he first awakened his Ultra Instinct. Nevertheless, even if this was possible, something many Dragon Ball fans doubt, it still does not come close to the enormous power it takes to defeat a cosmic being.

Da Prophet @thejetstream19 Alright who's winning this? Rune King Thor vs MUI Goku



If you don't know Rune King Thor

- Destroyed multiverses and killed multiple multiverse beings in a single blow

- Has immeasurable speed

- Able to see past,present and future at the same time Alright who's winning this? Rune King Thor vs MUI GokuIf you don't know Rune King Thor- Destroyed multiverses and killed multiple multiverse beings in a single blow- Has immeasurable speed- Able to see past,present and future at the same time https://t.co/FYEo4JYFVE

Rune King Thor would obliterate Goku with a full-powered attack if he were to fight seriously. Yet, if these two heroes were to ever meet inside Marvel's universe, it is unlikely they would clash with the intent of killing one another.

Final thoughts

Goku would not be strong enough to defeat Marvel's Mighty Thor (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Z)

Goku is undeniably one of the strongest warriors inside Dragon Ball's universe, as he is constantly training to better himself. Similarly, Thor continually searches for new opponents to test his might against.

However, in their ultimate forms, Goku could not defeat the mighty God of Thunder of the Marvel Universe. Maybe in the future, Goku will obtain an incredible new transformation that will allow him to match Thor's strength, but right now, the winner of their fight would be Odinson.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

