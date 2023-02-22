Dragon Raja season 2: Release details, where to watch, and more

The fantasy adventure series Dragon Raja has been a very successful donghua in the past year since its release. The first season concluded in November 2022, and now, there are questions about the release of the second season.

Dragon Raja is based on the eponymous Chinese novel series by Jiang Nan. The series is also known as Long Zu in China.

Donghuas have seen a steady rise in popularity in the last decade, and the success of a series like this only contributes to it.

Second season of Dragon Raja to be released this year

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "Dragon Raja" Chinese Anime - Official Anime Key Visual!



The anime is already streaming in China. "Dragon Raja" Chinese Anime - Official Anime Key Visual!The anime is already streaming in China. https://t.co/EMTkobem16

Season 2 of the donghua series Dragon Raja was announced in the 2022 Tencent Video Animation annual conference, which provided a list of all the new content from Tencent Penguin Pictures, scheduled to be released in 2023.

While we do not have details on the specifics of the release - apart from a teaser - it can be speculated that the new season will hit screens this year.

Viewers can watch the first season on streaming platforms like Bilibili, Tencent Video, and WeTV. It is believed that upon release, the second season will also be made available on these platforms, as they are official streaming sources that support the creators and the production houses.

The previous season had 17 episodes in total, and ran from August 19, 2022, to November 25, 2022. The production of the series was taken up by Studio Garden Culture, in association with Tencent Penguin Pictures, which is responsible for the distribution of the anime.

Wang Juan served as the director and scriptwriter of the show.

In brief, about Dragon Raja

Here is a synopsis of the anime, as provided by the production studio Garden Culture:

“An ordinary and unlucky high school student, Lu Mingfei, one day received an admission letter from Kassel College, a foreign private university. After hesitating and hesitating, Lu Mingfei decided to find out. So far, he has stepped into the world where the "Dragon" exists, his life has undergone earth-shaking changes, and he has embarked on the journey of ‘slaying the dragon.’”

The novel series Dragon Raja has also been spun into a franchise consisting of several video games. The music of the franchise is contributed by some very popular names. It is composed by Japanese composer Kohta Yamamoto, and the opening song Ivory Tower is composed and sung by Hiroyuki Sawano.

