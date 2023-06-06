Edens Zero season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The innocent space-faring journey of Shiki Granbell and Rebecca that began in Hiro Mashima's science-fiction story will be continued in Edens Zero season 2 episode 11, which will be released on June 11 at 12:55 am JST. As the season draws to a close, the conflict and stakes reach an all-time high while the characters' fates are left in jeopardy.

The April 2021 premiere of the J.C. Staff production Edens Zero featured a breathtaking climax that inadvertently set the ground for an intriguing second part/season. Fans anxious to learn about the upcoming narrative arcs can watch Edens Zero season 2 episode 11 on Kodansha, which is expected to feature significant changes.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 11 is set to delve into the upcoming conflict

Edens Zero season two episode 11 will be available on Crunchyroll on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 12:55 AM JST. Fans across the world anticipating the final sections of season 2's storyline can catch it in the subsequent time zones:

Caribbean Standard Time - Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00 am

Central Time - Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10:00 am

Eastern Time - Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:00 am

Indian Standard Time - Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 9:30 pm

Pacific Time - Saturday, June 10, 2023, 8:00 am

Australian Standard Time - Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 3:00 am

Due to all the voice actors returning for Edens Zero season 2 episode 11, the season 2 cast has remained the same as it was in the first season. Takuma Terashima plays the lead character Shiki, and Mikako Komatsu returns as Rebecca Bluegarden. In the interim, Rie Kugimiya will perform Happy the Cat's voice. Big things are about to happen as Shiki and Drakken's conflict escalates in Edens Zero season 2 episode 11.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 10 recap

When Weisz realized that his dead mother had been slain by the life-draining device during Drakken's procedure on Norma, he attacked Drakken to exact revenge. Drakken succumbed to the reverse of his machine but was transformed into a tentacled monster that spread throughout the building. He tried to absorb Rebecca and ignite the Satellite Blaze weapon that he had earlier stolen from Madame Kurenai to kill Noah for his treachery.

Shiki's gravity unexpectedly pulled in his memories (in classic Shonen protagonist style) of his final moments in the previous reality, enabling him to enter a full Overdrive before Drakken can murder Shiki to activate Rebecca's abilities. He gained Drakken's childhood memories, seeing how the latter's obsession with immortality started as a way of making friends due to his brief lifespan.

The Shining Stars were able to finally destroy the Satellite Blaze with the Edens Zero's main cannon. Shiki professed his wish to befriend Drakken before defeating him, partly feeling sorry for him. Rebecca is saved thanks to his efforts.

What to expect from Edens Zero season 2 episode 11

As the season enters its final saga, one cannot help but notice how Mashima's popular tropes are playing off in the series. Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted the resemblance between Shiki and Natsu, as well as Rebecca and Lucy, not to mention the similarity in storytelling styles. The pain inflicted on Lucy, which awakened Natsu's power of friendship, parallels Shiki's experiences.

Drakken Joe's desire to make friends and his thematic foil with Shiki might be a major focus of Edens Zero season 2 episode 11, being very reminiscent of the fraternal dynamic between Natsu and Zeref. It was still extremely great to witness how far both our main characters have come.

At this point, it is difficult to expect the future of the series, as the main villain of this arc is seemingly defeated. Manga readers, on the other hand, are aware that there is more to the story than meets the eye.

