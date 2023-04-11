Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date and Time, Countdown, What to Expect, Where to Watch and more

Fans are eagerly anticipating Edens Zero season 2 episode 3 after the epic sequence of events that went down in Shiki Granbell's last adventures on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Edens Zero is a space-set, science-fiction anime series based on Hiro Mashima's popular manga of the same name.

Produced by animation studio J.C. Staff, Edens Zero began airing in April 2021, with the climactic ending inevitably setting up a fascinating future storyline. Fans can catch up on the manga on Kodansha and watch the upcoming episodes on Crunchyroll.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 3 will see the Shiki's grand space voyage go to new heights

Release details of Edens Zero season 2 episode 3

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "EDENS ZERO" Season 2 - Official Anime Teaser Trailer!



The anime is scheduled for April 2023.





Edens Zero season 2 episode 3 will premiere on April 16, 2023, Sunday at 00:55 JST. The show may not be available to audiences outside of Japan until August 2023. If viewers want to know the air timings in other countries and timezones, they can check out the following schedule:

Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 am, Caribbean Standard Time (CST) Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:00 am, Central Time (Mexico). Saturday, April 15, 2023, 11:00 am, Eastern Time (US and Canada). Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 9:30 pm, Indian Standard Time (India). Saturday, April 15, 2023, 8:00 am, Pacific Time (US and Canada). Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 3:00 am, Australian Standard Time (Australia).

With all the voice actors coming back for more, the Edens Zero season 2 cast has remained the same as it was in the first season. While Takuma Terashima has been portraying Shiki's main character, Rebecca Bluegarden, Mikako Komatsu is repeating her role as Rebecca Bluegarden. Happy the Cat will be voiced by Rie Kugimiya in the interim.

What to expect from Edens Zero season 2 episode 3

Future episodes of the anime are expected to feature the introduction of new characters and places, and this conflict will likely be the biggest one that Shiki and his team will face. Manga readers are familiar with how Mashima's space opera ends. Fans can anticipate seeing Shiki and his team engage in their biggest battle to date as they take on their formidable foes in the Belial Gore arc.

The conflict will be between the heroes and Drakken Joe, the primary antagonist from the first season, although the new Element 4 members might throw an unpredicted wrench into the story. Weisz deceived the first Element 4 member into believing he had sobbed and fallen into the sea when in reality he was hiding and watching the conflict unfold.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "EDENS ZERO" Season 2 - Official Anime Teaser Visual!



The anime is scheduled for 2023.

The combat will be depicted in more detail in the upcoming episode, with Weisz most likely winning due to his superior strength in employing his arsenal, though the remainder of the Element 4 have not yet been involved in the fight yet. Fans can watch Edens Zero season 2 episode 3 and its previous as well as upcoming episodes on Netflix soon.

Recap of Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 2

The new episode gave the impending Belial Gore Arc some much-needed context after the recap episode left fans wanting more. The witch's battle mode was one of Eden's most memorable scenes. Her name being a reference to her strength was a brilliant element that brought dimension to her character, that manga readers could revisit on screen, and can explore more in Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 3.

Fans were intrigued to observe how she employed her magical, manipulative skills to influence her surroundings and outwit her adversaries. The first battle with the "water spirit" was dramatic, and the enemy's ability to influence emotions and use them against the heroes was a novel twist. The new Element 4 members had remarkable powers, and it would be interesting to see what they have to offer.

