Edens Zero season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The science-fiction tale featuring Hiro Mashima's Shiki Granbell and Rebecca's space adventure will continue in Edens Zero season 2 episode 12, which will air on June 18 at 12:55 am JST. As the season comes to a close and the characters' futures are unknown, the hype and stakes are at an all-time high.

Edens Zero's season 1 premiere, which was a J.C. Staff production, unintentionally laid the groundwork for an intriguing second part or season. Season 2 episode 12 of Edens Zero, which is expected to contain significant changes, will be accessible on Kodansha for fans eager to learn about the upcoming story arcs.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 12 is set to provide the grand finale to the story

Dragon Force @ZeroNov02917221 I am still confused if Edens Zero season 2 gonna have 12/13 episodes or 24/25?Do you guys know how many episodes gonna be in season 2? If they concluded the arc in just 12 to 13 episodes then they could have done way batter production then what we got so far in terms of animation I am still confused if Edens Zero season 2 gonna have 12/13 episodes or 24/25?Do you guys know how many episodes gonna be in season 2? If they concluded the arc in just 12 to 13 episodes then they could have done way batter production then what we got so far in terms of animation https://t.co/4DtG8GF7Dd

On June 18, 2023, at 12:55 AM JST, Edens Zero season two episode 12 will be released on Crunchyroll. The following time zones are where people from all over the world can see the final episode of season 2's storyline:

Caribbean Standard Time - Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:00 am

Central Time - Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10:00 am

Eastern Time - Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11:00 am

Indian Standard Time - Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 9:30 pm

Pacific Time - Saturday, June 17, 2023, 8:00 am

Australian Standard Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 3:00 am

The cast of Edens Zero season 2 episode 12 is the same as it was in season 1 thanks to all the voice actors returning. Shiki, the main character, is portrayed by Takuma Terashima, and Rebecca Bluegarden is reprised by Mikako Komatsu. Happy the Cat's voice will be provided by Rie Kugimiya in the interim.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 12 might provide a simple, clean resolution after the high-stakes action that has been going on for the last few episodes.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 11 recap

As Drakken's machine's effects fade in Edens Zero season 2 episode 11, he returns to his senile old self. Weisz spares Drakken from being arrested by Amira despite his lack of remorse. Rebecca is horrified to hear that her friends have never met Connor on World No. 30 after she discovers her crewmate's absence.

Jinn and Kleene are added to the group as they journey to the planet Blue Garden to meet Noah. The lattermost regain their trust by disclosing that he is a G.I.A. director, and Labilia reluctantly thanks Rebecca before renewing their feud. Shiki resolves to return to his home planet of Granbell since he still thinks that his robot companions are carriers of a virus that makes them hostile toward humans.

Connor also visits Granbell on his ship, the Edens One, which survived World No. 30. When they arrive, Shiki's group finds video proof that the robots' infection was a plot to allow Shiki to escape with Rebecca and Happy, as well as the robots' deaths from Ether depletion. Shiki's adoptive grandfather, Demon King Ziggy, who inexplicably rose from the dead after falling down ten years earlier, unexpectedly approaches the group.

What to expect from Edens Zero season 2 episode 12

IkariMonogatari @KoWaretaRingo A 12 Episode Season 2 (finishing the Sakura Cosmos Saga) for Edens Zero makes sense to me Followed by a 24 Episode Season 3 which starts the Aoi Cosmos Saga and Finishes up until Aoi War Arc A 12 Episode Season 2 (finishing the Sakura Cosmos Saga) for Edens Zero makes sense to me Followed by a 24 Episode Season 3 which starts the Aoi Cosmos Saga and Finishes up until Aoi War Arc https://t.co/KGDIOfI31h

As the anime draws to a close, manga readers know that there is still a lot left to cover. In other words, we would soon come to know the reason for Demon King Ziggy's resurrection. Of course, it cannot even be said for certain yet that the entity resembles Shiki's adoptive grandfather and the former ruler of Granbell Kingdom. Perhaps a season 3 might follow Edens Zero season 2 episode 12.

Furthermore, Drakken Joe seems to be defeated for now, but this will segue into a far greater conflict in the future, which might be showcased on screen. Edens Zero season 2 episode 12 will provide nuanced insight into what lies ahead for Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy. Chances are that Shiki might even pull a Natsu and become a formidable protagonist with the power to change the universe!

