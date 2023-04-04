Edens Zero season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The hype for Edens Zero season 2 episode 2 is at an all-time high, especially after its thrilling first episode introduced fans to the next installment of Shiki Granbell's adventures on Sunday, April 2, 2023. As such, anime enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the follow-up to the latest episode's storyline next week in Edens Zero season 2 episode 2.

Edens Zero is a space-set, science-fiction anime series based on Hiro Mashima's popular manga of the same name. Produced by animation studio J.C. Staff, Edens Zero began airing in April 2021, with the climactic ending inevitably setting up a fascinating future storyline. Fans can catch up on the manga on Kodansha and watch the upcoming episodes on Crunchyroll.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 2 will see the development of the grand space narrative

Release details of Edens Zero season 2 episode 2

Edens Zero season 2 episode 2 will premiere on April 9, 2023, Sunday at 00:55 JST. The show may not be available to audiences outside of Japan until August 2023. If viewers want to know the air timings in other countries and timezones, they can check out the following schedule:

Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 am, Caribbean Standard Time (CST) Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 10:00 am, Central Time (Mexico). Saturday, April 8, 2023, 11:00 am, Eastern Time (US and Canada). Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 9:30 pm, Indian Standard Time (India). Saturday, April 8, 2023, 8:00 am, Pacific Time (US and Canada). Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 3:00 am, Australian Standard Time (Australia).

With all the voice actors coming back for more, the Edens Zero season 2 cast has remained the same as it was in the first season. Mikako Komatsu is reprising her role as Rebecca Bluegarden, while Takuma Terashima has been playing the lead character of Shiki. Meanwhile, Rie Kugimiya will voice Happy the Cat.

What to expect from Edens Zero season 2 episode 2

Future episodes of the anime are expected to feature the introduction of new characters and places, and this conflict will likely be the biggest one that Shiki and his team will face. Manga readers are familiar with how Mashima's space opera ends. Fans can anticipate seeing Shiki and his team engage in their biggest battle to date as they take on their formidable foes.

The conflict will be between the heroes and Drakken Joe, the primary antagonist from the first season, who is supposed to return in Edens Zero season 2 episode 2. Fans can anticipate intense action and high-stakes drama as reports claim that the following arc will feature the characters engaged in their biggest conflict to date.

The second season of Mashima's plot will undoubtedly feature a number of new people and worlds as the program broadens its scope. As such, the next episode might also see the reaction of the citizens to the massive conflict. Fans can watch Edens Zero season 2 episode 2 and its previous as well as upcoming episodes on Netflix soon.

Recap of Edens Zero season 2 episode 1

The episode begins with a summary of season 1, and all the characters that Shiki and his team have met, including their interactions with Rebecca and Happy and the Mother's effects. When Rebecca tells the group about her speed during the Belial Gore battle, the group reacts differently. Meanwhile, when Homura inquires about a Star's function, he is given a menacing but evasive remark about it being the Lord's sole servant.

Homura's attempts at concealing the fact that Etherion can only be awakened with all four stars is also disclosed. The Eden's Zero squad responds to Drakken Joe's direct call to arms by fighting to defend the boat. They manage to counter-invade their ship as the crew readies for battle despite the alarms going off and the entire city being made aware of the intruders.

