Eustass Kid's connection to Dr. Vegapunk could be One Piece's biggest reveal yet

One Piece boasts one of the largest character rosters ever introduced in anime. Recently, characters like Jewelry Bonney and Kuma have received attention, both of whom share deep connections with Vegapunk.

Vegapunk himself was one of the most mysterious figures in the story before the Egghead Island arc.

The Egghead Island arc unveiled that Vegapunk had essentially split himself into 6 extra Vegapunks, whom he called satellites. Each of the satellites embodied one of Vegapunk's qualities and was roughly based on the Seven Heavenly Virtues and the Seven Deadly Sins.

Although there has been no actual interaction between Captain Eustass Kid and Vegapunk, the mysterious number "7" that appears on Kid during his attacks has led many to theorize about his potential connection with Vegapunk.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series and reflects author's opinion.

One Piece: Eustass Kid might have inherited Dr. Vegapunk's dream

Expand Tweet

It is possible that Captain Eustass Kid's Devil Fruit, the Jiki Jiki no Mi, could represent more than just magnetic powers—it could be the embodiment of Vegapunk's dream of unlimited energy. This theory suggests a hidden connection between Vegapunk and Kid, one that goes beyond mere coincidence.

During the Egghead Island arc, Vegapunk revealed his theory around devil fruits which dubbed them as manifestations of people's dreams and desire. If this theory holds true, then it's plausible that Vegapunk's own dream, which centers around harnessing infinite energy through electro-magnetism, could have resulted in the creation of a Devil Fruit like the Jiki Jiki no Mi.

One Piece: Dr. Vegapunk as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Jiki Jiki no Mi, if viewed as the materialization of Vegapunk's dream, would mean that Kid has unwittingly inherited Vegapunk's aspirations. This could explain why the number "07" appears on his arm during his "Damned Punk" attack. Kid's Devil Fruit might essentially be the manifestation of Vegapunk's dream that the scientist never knew he had created.

This connection paints Kid as embodying Vegapunk's pride. It is evident in Kid's character; he often rushes into battles with grand aspirations and repeatedly faces situations where he must overcome defeat.

One Piece: Vegapunk's first satellite as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the last of the 7 deadly sins, pride often leads individuals to overestimate themselves and ignore warnings or advice, much like Kid's tendency to charge headfirst into confrontations. This behavior consistently places Kid in challenging situations where he must deal with his own limitations.

Thus, Kid's character arc, along with the nature of his Devil Fruit and its possible connection to Vegapunk's dream, presents a compelling narrative where Kid embodies the sin of pride.

Captain Eustass Kid may unknowingly represent Vegapunk's pride through his possession of the Jiki Jiki no Mi, making him a living symbol of Vegapunk's dream and the sin of pride. Although this might not seem like a prominent plot point, this reveal will confirm Vegapunk's theory about the origins of devil fruits.

Final Thoughts

One Piece: Captain Eustass Kid as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Captain Eustass Kid's story is intertwined with Vegapunk's ambition and the sin of pride. His journey took a significant turn when he faced a one-sided defeat against the Red Hair Pirates while attempting to confront them during Shanks' visit to Elbaf.

Despite his current absence from action, Kid remains one of the most prominent figures among the Worst Generation pirates, alongside Trafalgar Law and Luffy. The future chapters hold promise for revealing more about Kid and his role in the ever-evolving world of One Piece.