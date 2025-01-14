Even the latest powercreep in the Narutoverse won't be enough to surpass Bleach

The war between Bleach fans and the Narutoverse has been since the early 2000s when these series reached their prime. However, the latter is still introducing new beings (power creeps), one of which was Shibai Otsutsuki. Being the God among Gods, Shibai could be considered the strongest being in the series. However, there is a question of who is stronger, Shibia Otsutsuk or Adnyeus.

The answer is simple and depends on the being that was more primitive. Where the Soul King created everything and was present before time, Shibai only devoured planets. On the other hand, Shibai's abilities could only be considered prototypes compared to Soul King's, the key example being the comparison between Ten Directions and The Almighty.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and has the author's opinion.

Trending

Why Bleach's Soul King might be stronger than Shibai Otsutsuki from the Narutoverse

Shibai as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Shibai Otsutsuki is the strongest Otsutsuki in the Narutoverse. He was introduced in the Boruto Two Vortex series. After devouring a lot of planets (through their chakra fruits), Shibai left his physical body and ascended to a spiritual dimension where humans couldn't exist.

Amado Sanzu used his body to give powers to artificial beings, for instance, Eida's Omnipotence and Kashin Koji's Ten Directions. Aside from the abilities given to some artificial beings, Shibai Otsutsuki might also have other abilities. However, it is hard to pinpoint them because there is not much information about him for now.

Adnyeus (more commonly referred to as the Soul King) is the creator of everything in Bleach. Eons ago, when there was only Primordial Water, Soul King arrived and divided it into three worlds. He also created the concept of 'life' and 'death.'

The Soul King as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot FIlms)

Soon after he performed these miracles, his body was sealed inside a crystal after severing his limbs, which became sentient beings afterward. During the Thousand Year Blood War, Yhwach attacked the Soul Society and forced Ichigo to kill the Soul King. Afterwards, he absorbed the Soul King and obtained his powers.

Before imagining these two entities in a battle, let's first explore Shibai's life status. After consuming worlds, Shibai ascended into a spiritual realm. As he left his physical body, he could be considered dead and might have become something else.

Moreover, as Shibai consumed 'worlds,' he was born into this world. On the other hand, the Soul King created everything from scratch and became the linchpin to the existence of the world. So, Soul King defeats Shibai in this area. However, what about a battle between these two regarding their abilities?

The Almighty as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot Films)

Shibai's abilities are different types of Shinjutsu techniques like Omnipotence, Claw Marks, Ten Directions, and many others. Some of these have been displayed in artificial beings like Eida, Code, and the Ten Directions. Coincidently, most of these abilities are also present in Adnyeus. However, the key difference is that the Bleach character has more concrete ones.

Soul King's The Almighty ability lets him witness everything about to happen in the world. However, the Ten Directions only showcase upcoming events, and sometimes, these might even be flawed. This could be seen by how Adnyeus witnessed his own death thousands of years ago (as stated by Yhwach).

Soul King's Miracle creation, how he created the entire universe, is grand, whereas Eida's Omnipotence only lets her change the fate of one person. So, Soul King might beat Shibai Otsutsuki by a long shot, whether it is related to their status as Gods or their powers.

Analysis and final thoughts

Shibai might run and attack the Bleach character through his blindspot (using the Claw marks), but The Almighty lets him see everything from the future. The purpose of this article is not to downgrade a manga artist's creation. It is just to imagine characters from different series in a 1-on-1 match.

Shibai's biggest flaw might be his lore, which hasn't been established in the series. Moreover, as mentioned, he might not even appear in the series, given how he might have already passed away and might just be a spirit. However, he could appear by possessing someone.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback