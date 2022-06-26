One of the most interesting themes in author Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is that of justice and how it defines the heroes and villains in the story. Anti-heroes, in particular, are fashioned keeping this theme in mind. An anti-hero is traditionally defined as a central character in a story who lacks traditional heroic attributes. In this context, One Piece’s anti-heroes would be those characters who align themselves with the Straw Hats (being the series’ moral compass) but are less morally stringent than they are.

Here is every anti-hero in One Piece, ranked from most likable to least.

One Piece's anti-heroes may be few in number but they make up for it in loads of personality

1) Crocodile (Impel Down/Marineford arcs)

Former Shichibukai Crocodile is easily the most likable anti-hero in the series His initial debut is as a villain heading the criminal organization Baroque Works, but the Impel Down and Marineford arcs see him and Luffy begrudgingly work together. However, it’s still very clear his moral code is drastically different from Straw Hat’s.

Firstly, he challenges Whitebeard immediately upon arriving at Marineford, which Luffy prevents by getting between the two. This is an in-your-face example of their moral codes being totally out of sync despite working together with similar objectives. His kill count during Marineford further emphasizes his anti-hero status.

2) Capone “Gang” Bege

Capone “Gang” Bege is primarily characterized during the series' Whole Cake Island arc where fans get to see his ruthless, lawless side truly flourish. Bege’s plan to kill Big Mom isn’t completely in line with the ideals of Luffy and the Straw Hats present despite their desire to also defeat her in some way.

The two groups clearly have contrasting moral codes and compasses. While they work together out of necessity, the arc even sees discussions between the two parties about their differing moral codes. Despite his anti-hero status, Bege was able to resonate with fans and make quite the impression.

3) Eustass Kid

Captain Eustass Kid has slowly risen in popularity throughout the series' Wano arc, especially as far as manga readers are concerned. Nevertheless, he’s still the civilian-killing pirate fans were introduced to in Sabaody which makes him an anti-hero in the series.

Even so, fans couldn’t help but grow to enjoy and appreciate his character throughout the Udon Prison and Onigashima Raid sections of the Wano arc. His interactions with Killer and Luffy are primarily the reasons behind his growth in popularity, allowing this formerly one-dimensional character to become more well-rounded.

4) Wiper

Being one of the Shandoran’s from the Skypiea arc, Wiper was one of the strongest allies of the Straw Hats during the arc, even making it through the trials of Enel’s priests. However, he was undoubtedly more ruthless than the series' protagonist group, willing to sacrifice other Shandorians and even kill Skypieans if it meant achieving success.

Nonetheless, he’s still heroic in his goals, only wanting to liberate Skypiea as a whole from Enel’s tyranny. The arc’s wrap-up phase also seems to portray him as more docile and morally straight in his victory. We thus get to see a kinder side to Wiper.

5) Daz Bones (Impel Down/Marineford arcs)

Finally, like his former boss, Daz Bones helps Luffy out during the series' Marineford and Impel Down arcs, but still isn’t morally aligned with him. Daz Bones’ low ranking is due to his character not being fleshed out enough, with his Alabasta arc appearances basically amounting him to Crocodile’s right-hand man.

Nonetheless, he’s clearly established as an anti-hero throughout the series. He opposed the Straw Hats before reluctantly helping their captain in accordance with Crocodile’s orders. His moral ideals are not aligned with Luffy’s at all, but he is quite effective as an anti-hero.

