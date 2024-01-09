Every Jujutsu Kaisen character who received a death sentence after Shibuya

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has ended with a huge cliffhanger. Along with Kenjaku's plans and the return of Yuta Okkotsu, the ending reveals that several characters have been targeted by the sorcerer society. This was a very intelligent strategy by MAPPA, instilling intrigue about what will happen to these characters in the coming season.

Right at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, a few lines showed up that stated that the higher-ups of Jujutsu society had announced death sentences for several characters who were involved in the Shibuya Incident. While some cases make sense, others have been used to cover up the chaos caused in that arc, which is going to be a major plot point next season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Every character who received a death sentence at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori in the second season (Image via MAPPA).

Yuji Itadori's story as Ryomen Sukuna's vessel was what started the Jujutsu Kaisen series, and it makes sense that, after the King of Curses' exploits in Shibuya, the protagonist was going to be in the eye of the storm. This was the case in the aftermath, as it was revealed that his execution was announced once again and that Yuta Okkotsu was going to be the one to take his life.

This was a long time coming for Yuji, and it seemed like it was bound to happen considering Sukuna's nature and the way things worked between them. Furthermore, while most people like Itadori, it is hard to disagree with the higher-ups' view that eliminating him means getting rid of Sukuna for good.

Suguru Geto

Another major plot point in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

The aftermath of Shibuya also marked the confirmation that Suguru Geto, a former sorcerer and widely regarded terrorist in that society, was still alive. However, viewers will know that Geto is dead and that his body has been taken over by another entity. However, not everyone in Jujutsu society knows that, with a few reluctant to allow Kenjaku's existence to be revealed.

Geto's death sentence was expected due to the array of crimes committed. Although the punishment has been announced for Pseudo-Geto, Suguru had committed heinous acts before his death, so it stands to reason that the higher-ups are going to want to put an end to this character.

Masamichi Yaga

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises on the list (Image via MAPPA).

Masamichi Yaga has been a minor character in Jujutsu Kaisen but holds a crucial position as the director of Jujutsu High in Tokyo. Viewers also know him as Satoru Gojo's sensei when the latter was a student. Thus, it comes as a surprise that Yaga is among the characters sentenced to death.

Yaga always had a good relationship with Gojo and was always one of his defenders, even if they were butting heads from time to time. However, considering the current status of Geto, the fact that he is alive spells trouble for Yaga. The higher-ups believe that Satoru lied about killing him and that Yaga aided him. Since the latter was the captive sorcerer's superior, higher-ups's assumptions about him assisting Gojo have led to this death sentence.

Satoru Gojo

One that was a long time coming (Image via MAPPA).

Unlike the rest on this list, Satoru Gojo wasn't given a death sentence. This makes sense given that he is the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen at this point in the anime, and there isn't a sorcerer who could kill him. Thus, he was only exiled by the higher-ups, who announced that no one should release him from the Prison Realm.

Gojo, according to some people, allowed Geto to escape a year prior, so this punishment seems logical to some in Jujutsu society. Furthermore, the fact that the captive sorcerer was constantly challenging the higher-ups' ideology and their status quo also might have compelled them to exile Gojo. It's common knowledge that authorities couldn't control him because of his strength.

Final thoughts

Suguru Geto, Yuji Itadori, and Masamichi Yaga were all given death sentences at the end of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, while Satoru Gojo was forced into exile. These are all situations that are going to play a major role in the third season of the story and determine the fate of these characters.