Every Vinland Saga Arc ranked shortest to longest

Every Vinland Saga arc offers something different to Makoto Yukimura’s magnum opus. Whether it’s Thorfinn’s path to revenge in the War Arc or slowly finding his path to redemption during the Slave Arc, each Vinland Saga arc is very important to the main character’s growth and development, offering powerful insights about violence and the impact that it has on the world.

In that regard, how does each Vinland Saga arc rank from shortest to longest? While duration is not really a measure of quality, it is a fun exercise to do, which is why here is each Vinland Saga arc ranked from shortest to longest.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Vinland Saga manga.

Slave arc, War arc, and all other Vinland Saga arcs, ranked from shortest to longest

Vinland arc: 34 chapters

As of this writing, the Vinland arc is the shortest Vinland Saga arc

As of this writing, the Vinland arc is the shortest Vinland Saga arc with 34 chapters in the manga, although that could potentially change in the future. This arc also has the distinction of probably being the final one of the series, so it has a special meaning to a lot of readers.

While the story of this arc is still ongoing, it shows Thorfinn and his friends are arriving at Vinland and the many different obstacles and challenges that entails. It also shows a lot of Thorfinn's development, contrasting with the violence-seeking young man he was at the start of the series, and his desire for peace.

Slave Arc: 44 chapters

Farmland/Slave arc of Vinland Saga really is the ultimate fandom filter.



Still hearing terrible perspectives of the arc 18 episodes in. Yukimura really a goat for that. Farmland/Slave arc of Vinland Saga really is the ultimate fandom filter. Still hearing terrible perspectives of the arc 18 episodes in. Yukimura really a goat for that.

Every Vinland Saga arc is about Thorfinn’s journey and not only in terms of the places he goes to or the things that he does but also about his growth and development as a human being. It can be argued that Thorfinn changes quite a lot in each arc, following a logical and compelling trajectory that makes him one of manga's most interesting protagonists.

The Slave Arc, however, can be viewed as pivotal to understanding his progression from who he was to the man that he eventually becomes. From a life and status perspective, this can be seen as the lowest point for the character as he has lost his freedom and now is working as a slave. In the grand scheme of things, vengeance, rage, and violence are slowly eroding, giving way to a quieter, and more reflective version of Thorfinn.

This part of the manga is also very important because Thorfinn meets another fellow slave, Einar, and together they start planning how to escape and gain their freedom once again. Meanwhile, Canute is also seen dealing with the aftermath of his coronation as a king.

War Arc: 55 chapters

The first arc of the series, and the one that sets a lot of key points in motion. This is where the reader gets to know Thorfinn, his backstory, his motivation, and why he is so driven to get his revenge against Askeladd. As it happens with most first arcs, this is where the main plot threads and themes are explored.

The War Arc also gets a lot better with repeated reads, as the themes and concepts that Yukimura is exploring become a lot more noticeable as the story progresses. His art is also quite compelling from the very beginning, being both clear and detailed, adding an element of realism that is not often a part of the medium of manga.

This is the arc that started it all, and one that has gotten a lot of attention due to the anime adaptation.

Eastern Expedition Arc: 66 chapters

Johnny Tusk @JohnnyTusk88 Hot Take:

The Eastern Expedition Arc is the best arc in Vinland Saga Hot Take:The Eastern Expedition Arc is the best arc in Vinland Saga https://t.co/qAUSVcC2ed

This is the longest out of all Vinland Saga arcs, and one that is a bit divisive among fans of the series, but overall gets positive reviews. Some people argue that it differs greatly from other arcs in the manga, although that can be down to how much Thorfinn has changed at that point of the story.

In this arc, Thorfinn wants to accomplish his dream of going to Vinland, something he has wanted to do since he was a kid, which prompts him to go to Greece to get enough funding for the journey. Along the way, he meets people that are going to become his friends and allies for the upcoming obstacles.

Final thoughts

Every Vinland Saga arc is special in its own unique way and it adds to the entire tapestry of Yukimura’s masterpiece. This is a series that has a lot of special elements going on, and its combination of beautiful artwork, compelling storytelling, and complex, multidimensional characters makes it one of the greatest manga series of all time.

