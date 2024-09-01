Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 will air on September 8, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. Multiple networks in Japan, including TV Tokyo, will broadcast the episode. Additionally, it will also be available for streaming globally on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other platforms.

The tenth episode will focus on the various fights between Team Natsu and the rogue Fairy Tail members. Since episode 9 adapted chapters 28-31 of the manga, fans interested in progressing the story can start reading from chapter 32.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 10: Release date and time

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 10 is set to premiere at 5:30 pm JST on Sunday, September 8, 2024, as part of the Summer 2024 anime release season. The airing time will vary depending on the time zone. Some of the times are as follows:

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 1:30 am Sunday September 8, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 4:30 am Sunday

September 8, 2024 British Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday

September 8, 2024 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Sunday

September 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 2:00 pm Sunday

September 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 4:30 pm Sunday

September 8, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 6:00 pm Sunday

September 8, 2024



Where to watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 10?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 10 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, and other networks in Japan. The anime will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Viewers who want to stream the anime via Crunchyroll, Netflix, or Prime Video would need to pay a subscription fee.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 recap

The White mage as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 started by revealing the rogue Fairy Tail members to be under the White Mage's orders. Showing no concern for Aldoron, the White Wizard focused on controlling the guild members.

After noticing some were missing, she commanded Elfman and Lisanna to punish Mirajane. Meanwhile, Juvia, who had been freed thanks to Touka, informed Gray and Wendy about the White Wizard's plan to erase all magic and how their lives were at risk.

Team Natsu learned that the White Wizard planned to use the entire guild to "White Out" Aldoron after her initial plan with Mercphobia failed. Juvia warned them that defeating the White Wizard was their only hope, though one wrong move could cost their friends' lives.

Aldoron as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

As the ground shook from the White Out mages breaking one of Aldoron's orbs, Juvia shared the White Wizard's commands with the others. Natsu, determined to save his friends, declared it a battle of Fairy Tail in Drasil. The group split up to prevent the destruction of the remaining orbs.

Natsu faced Gajeel in a heated clash, entering Lightning Fire Dragon Mode to break his control. Meanwhile, with Loke and Virgo, Lucy fought against the Strauss siblings. The episode ends with Lucy equipping a Leo x Virgo stardress fusion.

What to expect from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 10?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 10 will focus on the fight between Team Natsu and the Fairy Tail members. Episode 9 confirmed that the White Mage's target is Aldoron's power, so it is possible that episode 10 will reveal how the White Mage actually intends to absorb Aldoron's power.

