Fan recreates Spy x Family's Forger household in Unreal Engine 5

A fan recently took it upon themselves to recreate the Forger household from the incredibly popular Spy x Family series in the video game graphics engine, Unreal Engine 5. Twitter user @otomotomo86 recreated the Spy x Family apartment as a means of testing and learning more about what Unreal Engine 5 could do.

Unreal Engine is a 3D computer graphics game engine developed by Epic Games, with the first version being used in the 1998 first-person shooter video game, Unreal. The latest version, Unreal Engine 5, was launched in April, 2022, and has made its source code available on GitHub to those with registered accounts, which is how @otomotomo86 was able to experiment with the engine.

Spy x Family fan uses skills as architectural CG artist to recreate realistic version of Forger family apartment

Twitter user @otomotomo86, also known as とも, used their skills as an architectural CG artist to recreate a realistic version of the Forger family’s apartment seen in Spy x Family. The artist was able to translate the 2D environment into 3D, as well as thoroughly remake the apartment’s living room with all of its details.

The author claims that the project was made to learn more about Unreal Engine 5 and its limitations and capabilities. However, the specific choice in choosing the Forger family’s apartment is likely a sign that @otomotomo86 is indeed a fan of author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo’s hit series.

The Forger family apartment is where fans spend majority of their time with the Forgers as a family unit. Events like cooking, studying, and familial bonding all take place in the environment, making it an incredibly important location for both fans and characters in the series. It also gives readers a means of seeing the Forger’s bonds with one another grow in these bonding-style activities and events.

The series was originally written as a manga by author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo, published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ application on a biweekly serialization basis since March 2019. While the manga series was incredibly popular and successful in its own right, the series’ anime adaptation is what has propelled it to household name status.

The anime adaptation premiered in April 2022, running for one hour before taking a season break and returning in October 2022. The series is animated by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, and has been one of the most popular new anime series to debut in recent memory.

