Fans "can't stop looking at" what could've been for Naruto and Minato

The Naruto series wrapped up over 8 years ago and its impacts are yet felt today. Featuring the tale of a young Shinobi who wanted nothing more than to become Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki's story was filled with action, adventure, emotion, twists and a lot more. It is regarded as one of the best animanga franchises for good reason and will be here for a long time to come.

Amidst the plethora of content being created by fans of the series comes a peculiar piece of art that is truly heartwarming. A lover of Masashi Kishimoto magnum opus crafted a "what could have been" featuring the No. 1 Knucklehead Ninja and his father, Minato Namikaze. The pair showcased for a fairly short period towards the end of the series and their interaction was heartbreaking yet moving.

Naruto "what-if" rakes in immense appreciation

A certain piece of artwork by X user @KokoDraws01 has been making rounds on the platform and garning immense appreciation. The art features father-son duo Naruto Uzumaki and Minato Namikaze in an embrace. As a starting point, the intial sketch showcases younger forms of the characters, with the now 7th Hokage as a child in his father's arms.

The next bit showcases him at his current appearance, a fully grown Lord Seventh, leapt up and fully embracing his father. What is impressive is the level of detail that is shown, with the Naruto clad in his Hokage robe and Minato doning something different yet reminiscent of his own Hokage robe. Also in the picture are Boruto and Himawari, both surprised to see their fathe behave this way.

Rightfully so, the art warmly captures a "what could have been" moment. For a lot of the series, the blonde did not know about his father. He learnt about Minato later on and Kishimoto treated fans to a father-son tag team during the Fourth Shinobi World War. Their final farewell was heartwrenching, where Naruto tearfully told his father about his life and assured him that he would be okay.

This was one of the hightlights of the anime, as nearly all viewers were keen to see them interact at least once. Through this artwork, a happier future is showcased and even calling it touching is an understatement.

Fans react to heartwarming potentiality

Minato Namikaze (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Needless to mention, Naruto were all over the place when the art dropped. They were greatly appreciative of the artist and couldn't take their eyes off what they were seeing.

The Naruto-Minato dynamic, while quite emotionally charged, did have plenty of potential if chosen to be explored in the main story. There are two movies in the franchise which present hypethetical scenarios and are well done, though the impact would have been greater had it been in Shippuden.

"I can’t stop looking at this, I love it so much. That’s his baby :(( koko thank you so much for this continuation i love your work" - a fan wrote.

"Ohhh Minato’s clothes changed because Naruto became the hokage. Love the details so much, and you keep Hima’s cutie hair tie too" - a user commented.

"this is healing me thank you its beautiful" - a netizen posted.

"Awww. Lol. He's probably thinking "No matter how old he is, I'll always see him as my lil baby boy.... Even if it embarrassed my grandkids!" I would be the same way, Minato... I would feel the EXACT same way! - an X user expressed.

Fans expressed a lot of delight at what they were seeing. Many were brought to tears thanks to the emotion this artwork invoked. The significance of this "what if" is great, given that Minato would have been immensely proud of his son.

Moreover, he definitely would hace acted as mentor for him when he ascended the role. Not to mention, he grew up without a father figure and having Minato there would prove to a great boost for the Orange Hokage.

