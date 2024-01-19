Naruto: Did Minato really kill 1000 shinobi at once? Explained

Worldwide hailed as the "Yellow Flash" for his Flying Thunder God technique, Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze was a true icon of the Naruto series. He was the father of the story’s main protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki, as well as the teacher of two of the franchise’s most prominent characters, Kakashi Hatake and Obito Uchiha.

Minato recently won the Narutop99 Worldwide Popularity Poll, a contest for fans to vote for their favorite character in the series. To celebrate this amazing result, the franchise’s creator, Masashi Kishimoto, released a dedicated one-shot in which he explored how Minato created the Rasengan and developed his relationship with his future wife, Kushina Uzumaki.

A testament to Minato’s prowess, during the Third Shinobi World War, the enemies of the Leaf were given flee-on-sight orders should they encounter him. With regard to those events, however, there’s a quite widespread debate about whether Minato truly killed 1,000 enemy ninjas in one go or not.

Minato's actions changed the course of the war between Leaf and Rock Village in the Naruto series

Minato was pivotal in blocking the invaders

Minato as seen in Naruto Shippuden episode 119 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During the Third Shinobi World War, the Rock Village invaded the lands of the Grass Village, aiming to use them to flank the Hidden Leaf. Team Minato, led by a teenager Kakashi, who had just been promoted to Jonin, was tasked with destroying the Kannabi Bridge, a place of fundamental strategic importance, while Minato himself headed to the conflict’s frontline.

With the Leaf ninjas cornered by the numerically superior forces of the Rock Village, Minato used his Flying Thunder God jutsu to single-handedly annihilate the enemies. The anime adaptation further expanded this part, adding some scenes that led many fans to believe that, on that occasion, Minato killed 1000 ninjas in one go.

This belief likely originated from a misunderstood line. In Naruto Shippuden episode 349, Third Tsuchikage Onoki cited the events that led him to accept a peace treaty with the Leaf. In this regard, Onoki stated:

“We sent 1000 of our shinobi and I hear that it took just one of the enemies, the Yellow Flash, to stop the invasion”.

Onoki talking about Minato's feat in Naruto Shippuden episode 349 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This statement appears only in the Naruto Shippuden anime and is not seen in the manga. Regardless, Onoki credited Minato for stopping the Rock’s attempted invasion but didn’t directly mention anything about him single-handedly killing those 1000 ninjas. It must be noted that Onoki wasn’t personally present on the battlefield, but merely spoke based on what he heard.

In chapter 239 of the Naruto manga, when explaining the current situation to Kakashi and the others, Minato tells them that the Rock had sent 1000 ninjas to the frontline. In chapter 242, Minato arrived to the frontline, where he found four surviving Leaf ninjas trying to resist the Rock’s forces, which had been diminished to about 50 fighters.

Minato vs the Hidden Rock ninjas as seen in the Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As it’s well known, Minato will wipe out those 50 enemies in a flash, exploiting his signature jutsu. Admittedly, this is consistent with what Onoki said in the anime episode. Owing to their numerical advantage, the Rock ninjas were overwhelming those of the Leaf, but, during the struggle, they lost a lot of men, to the point where their numbers dropped from 1000 to about 50.

With the Leaf only having four survivors on that frontline, the Rock was still going to succeed in the invasion. However, Minato’s arrival turned the tide of the battle, stopping the attempted encroachment.

The number of the ninjas that Minato killed can hardly be debated, as it was textually declared that the Rock Village’s remaining forces amounted to about 50 ninjas. That digit might have been a rough estimate, but, even then, that would possibly bring the number of Rock ninjas to 60, 70, or maybe 100, not 1000.

Minato's flee-on-sight reputation was totally deserved

Minato as seen in the Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Based on the available information, the most logical assumption seems to be that, of those 1000 Rock ninjas, the large majority were already killed by the Leaf shinobi before Minato’s arrival. Granted, the future Fourth Hokage’s actions were still pivotal to the Leaf’s final victory.

It’s also possible that there were multiple battles between Rock and Leaf ninjas happening simultaneously in different places, and the scene shown in the manga depicted only one of them. Maybe, the Leaf shinobi who numbered the Rock forces at about 50 people could only confirm that amount as he was unaware that there were other battles ongoing in the area.

Thus, Minato might have used his space-time jutsu to defeat not just the 50 ninjas he was shown to kill in the manga, but several other companies of Rock shinobi. That wouldn’t still come close to the body count of 1000 enemies, but losing all those men in a very brief timespan would still be enough to force the invading forces to retreat.

Minato Namikaze as the Hidden Leaf's Fourth Hokage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Regardless, Minato was credited with stopping the invasion from the Rock Village, which emphasizes his primary role in single-handedly stopping a substantial portion of the hostile army. He definitely didn’t kill exactly 1000 enemies, as some of the invaders died at the hands of the other Leaf ninjas, but probably took down some more foes in addition to those 50.

In fact, the second Naruto Databook mentions that Minato defeated many military forces easily. This makes sense, as, combining the usage of the Flying Thunder God technique with the Shadow Clone jutsu, he could teleport himself across the battlefield, striking most enemies in an instant.

The Naruto series has repeatedly shown that the mightiest ninjas are powerful enough to face entire armies on their own. So, even though he probably didn’t kill those 1000 Rock ninjas at once, Minato definitely had the potential to achieve such a feat.

Keep up with every news about the Naruto series as 2024 progresses.