Fans crown Mihawk as "the Knight who Imu couldn't control" after One Piece chapter 1149

One Piece chapter 1149's alleged spoilers were recently released, revealing the actual outcome of Gaban's clash with Sommers. It simultaneously depicted Imu's descent from the Holy Land.

Although the chapter mostly revolved around Gaban, Sommers, and Gunko, alongside Imu somehow possessing Gunko, many took note of the odd spiral pattern appearing in Gunko's eyes, borne out of Imu's possession.

While the pattern itself didn't directly confirm anything, it only furthered the theories around Mihawk being a former Holy Knight, partly. It implied the possibility of Mihawk being a rogue Holy Knight that Imu somehow couldn't get hold of.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: Imu's outburst might've revealed Mihawk's origins

Dracule Mihawk, one of the mysterious characters in the One Piece series, is one of the earliest to be revealed. Given the mysterious swordsman's sparse appearances throughout the numerous arcs, many theories centered around his possible identity and origins have sprouted. Many of them directly tie him to Imu and the Holy Knights.

Given the similar eye spiral patterns visible in Mihawk and Imu's eyes, many have now theorized how Mihawk might also be a former Holy Knight. He may have managed to defect from the World Government or break free from Imu's mind control attempts. While the theory remains highly speculative, Mihawk sharing Imu's eyes right down to the color scheme, and his solitary nature, makes it clear there is more to the swordsman than what's already revealed.

Fan reaction to the artwork

Expand Tweet

Many brought focus on Dracule's actual name, loosely associated with being the son of the devil, and how the current events have practically set a foundation for Oda to eventually use and reveal Mihawk as Imu's strongest former Holy Knight.

A few other fans mentioned how Mihawk's isolating nature might be his precaution against Imu's mind control. One fan simply hoped for Mihawk to be more involved in the overall narrative, aside from being a hurdle for Zoro.

"He probably can be controlled and that’s why Mohawk isolates himself. That would be much cooler for his character." One fan said.

"I truly hope Mihawk is more important than just the n**** that loses to Zoro." Another fan said.

Given the usual slander around Mihawk's lack of involvement, few fans mentioned how there is no remote chance that "The strongest swordsman" was not part of the main story. Few also mentioned how Mihawk might be directly related to Imu, possibly a descendant of the supreme leader, due to their practically identical eyes.

"People really thought the worlds strongest swordsman has nothing to contribute to the story." Another fan chimed in.

"He def has a relation with imu ,those eyez they never lie chico." Another fan wrote.

One Piece chapter 1149 will be formally released on May 25, 2025, and might reveal additional details around Imu's descent into Elbaph. The One Piece chapter will be available for reading on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform.

