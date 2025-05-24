Imu's actions in One Piece chapter 1149 tease this fan-favorite swordsman's origins

While One Piece chapter 1149 was full of shocking developments, there were arguably none more unexpected and impactful than Imu’s intervention in the events on Elbaph. The enigmatic true ruler of the World Government did so by possessing the body of Holy Knight Gunko, which caused some noticeable changes in her physical appearance.

One of the most distinct of these changes seen in One Piece chapter 1149 is the replacement of Gunko’s normal pupils with concentrically circular ones, matching Imu’s own pupils. However, fans are less concerned about this change in Gunko in and of itself, and are instead theorizing that it may explain the origins of fan-favorite swordsman Dracule “Hawk Eyes” Mihawk.

One Piece chapter 1149 teases the Strongest Swordsman in the World’s past as an ex-Holy Knight

This change in Gunko’s character design in One Piece chapter 1149 of course led fans to immediately think of Dracule “Hawk Eyes” Mihawk. This is due to the fact that Mihawk was introduced all the way in the East Blue Saga with the same concentrically circular pupils which Imu was eventually seen to have. Furthermore, Mihawk has the distinct honor of being the first character to appear with such a unique eye design, long before Imu or Zunesha debuted.

Likewise, fans are speculating that this change in Gunko’s eye design may be the key to unlocking Mihawk’s past, which fans know very little about. However, what little is known does happen to support the theory that he is an ex-Holy Knight who was once possessed by Imu. It’s said that Mihawk once “experienced great betrayal,” which series creator and mangaka Eiichiro Oda implied to be linked to his grudge against the Marines.

In fact, this grudge against the Marines is such a key part of his characterization that one of his many epithets is Marine Hunter. The volume 108 SBS, which is where this aspect of his past was touched on, also saw Oda imply that this betrayal fed into his loneliness and general distrust of others. Certainly, if Mihawk were possessed by Imu as fans saw them do to Gunko in One Piece chapter 1149, it would fit in with what’s known of his backstory thus far.

It would also explain why Mihawk isn’t as quintessential a pirate as other iconic characters in the series are. He seemingly shows no interest in wealth, fame, or power, three ideals which many pirates in the series are chasing on the most fundamental level of their respective dreams. Rather, he instead is someone who opposes the World Government and Marines, and thus is considered a pirate due to not explicitly behaving like a Revolutionary Army member.

The final piece of the puzzle supporting the idea that Mihawk is an ex-Holy Knight is his title of the Strongest Swordsman in the World. As many fans have recently pointed out, several notable Holy Knights appear to be swordsmen, such as Saints Garling and Shamrock Figarland. If Mihawk were an ex-Holy Knight, it would legitimize his title even further, in turn scaling him as an even more powerful and almighty fighter.

Final thoughts

Imu's actions in One Piece chapter 1149 may tie into Mihawk's origins and backstory (Image via Toei Animation)

While certainly speculative, One Piece chapter 1149’s events do provide foundational evidence to the above theory which is difficult to refute. Should Gunko’s eyes match Imu’s design even after they relinquish control of her body, the above theory would become even more difficult to debunk. Fans can expect to receive additional information pertaining to this theory in the weeks and issues following chapter 1149’s official release on Monday, May 26, 2025.

