Fans officially declare "this is Yoichi's Blue Lock" after his latest major victory

Blue Lock chapter 294 is set to be released on February 26, 2025, but spoilers for the chapter have already been released. While the previous chapter hinted at it, the upcoming chapter proves that Isagi Yoichi was indeed the showstopper, scoring the winning goal that crowned Bastard Munchen as the winner of the Neo Egoist League.

Moreover, Isagi didn't stop at just scoring the goal. He paid Kaiser's insult back by calling him a 'supreme clown.' This proved that the series was just a way to prove that Isagi Yoichi was the best footballer and the king of adaptability.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Blue Lock manga series and has the author's opinion.

Isagi proves his dominance in the final match of Blue Lock's Neo Egoist League

Isagi Yoichi as seen in the manga (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura/Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 293 ended with Isagi Yoichi predicting Ness' pass would go to him instead of Kaiser, which surprised everyone on the field. The protagonist then rushed towards the field, carrying the hopes of his teammates and fans around the world.

The protagonist then locked his Two-Gun Volley and blasted it into the opposition's goal net. The score marked the win of Bastard Munchen against Paris X Gen with the goalscorer 3-2. The same happened in the past during the Blue Lock vs U-20 Japan Arc, where Isagi Yoichi marked the win of his side against Japan's U-20 Japan team.

Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers pick up where the series left off, showing Bastard Munchen celebrating their win. On the other hand, Paris X Gen (and Kaiser) mourn their loss. However, Isagi didn't leave Kaiser out of the fun, offering him a hand.

Alas, this hand was only to thank the German player for acting as Isagi's 'Supreme Clown' and helping the protagonist set up his game. Kaiser, disgustingly, rejected Isagi's hand as the male protagonist moved forward with a high head.

Reactions from the fans

Fans hailed Isagi as the best player of the series, proving his worth through his egoism and skills. However, the main focus of the fandom was on how Isagi returned Kaiser's insult by doubling it as the fans enjoyed the male protagonist's comments on his winning goal. Fans also named Isagi the 'greatest of all time,' again hinting that the entire series was indeed centered around him.

Moreover, the enjoyment of the fans was so profound that some even called Kaiser a 'fraud' for trusting his alliance with Isagi. Lastly, fans hailed the protagonist's achievement, which was a repeat of what happened during the Neo-Egoist League.

'MY GOAT IS COOKING ALL THESE BUM,' a fan said.

'Put Kaiser on Fraud Watch,' another one said.

'I'm with isagi here Them working together does not erase what kaiser did before,' another fan said.

'HE DID IT AGAIN,' another one claimed.

Final thoughts

Isagi Yoichi is the series' male protagonist. Despite the introduction of countless geniuses and prodigies, the series never failed to focus on Isagi's development as a footballer and character. Due to this, the series' end made sense, and Isagi might be the true 'Neo Egoist' of the Neo Egoist League.

