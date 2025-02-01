Blue Lock chapter 291 spoilers: Hiori clashes with Karasu as Isagi and Kaiser charge toward the goal

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 291 spoilers were supposed to reveal Bastard Munchen's counterattack after Michael Kaiser cleared the ball away from Rin Itoshi. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga majorly followed Yukimiya Kenyu and Hiori Yo as they charged toward the opposition's goal.

The manga's previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi man-marking Isagi. With the chance that his connection with Kaiser would get destroyed, Isagi refused to back down and clashed with him in his awakened state. As for Paris X Gen's attack, it seemed like Rin was about to score the winning goal. Just then, Michael Kaiser arrived to stop Kaiser and cleared the ball away.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 291 spoilers: Yukimiya and Hiori launch Bastard Munchen's attack

Michael Kaiser and Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 291 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Fastest." The manga chapter picked up from where the previous chapter ended as Kaiser defended the goal with an acrobatic clearance. Isagi and Kaiser immediately started analyzing their situation. Isagi admitted that he lost to Rin, while Kaiser believed his poor past gained meaning when he played with Isagi.

Blue Lock chapter 291 spoilers then switched to Yukimiya Kenyu as he collected the ball cleared away by Kaiser. Just as he gained control over it, he started analyzing Kaiser's situation. Similar to him back then, new aspects kept showing up in Kaiser's play. With that, Yukimiya was convinced that while playing with Isagi, one's current self wouldn't do. "If you don't change, you won't be needed."

Yukimiya Kenyu as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Right after, Blue Lock chapter 291 spoilers saw Aoshi Tokimitsu arrive to stop Yukimiya, however, the left-midfielder dribbled past him with a nutmeg. Right after, Zantetsu Tsurugi and Nanase Ninjiro arrived to block Yukimiya's path. With no other option, Yukimiya passed the ball to Hiori Yo. Even Hiori Yo had an analogy about Isagi. He and Yukimiya were egoists brought back from the dead by Isagi. However, Isagi did not want their gratitude. As long as they renewed themselves, they would be okay.

While Hiori was still playing football because of Isagi, and he knew he was the team's focal point, no one was fighting for his sake. This is because everyone believed they were the protagonist, exposing their egos. This was Isagi's magic and the source of their team's strength.

Blue Lock chapter 291 spoilers then switched to Yoichi Isagi as he ran ahead of Hiori Yo, hoping to get to an optimal goalscoring position. However, his mind was dwindling on what he needed to do to surpass the geniuses. As a talented learner, he did not have stunning sensibility like the geniuses, hence he needed the fastest awareness to identify all paths connected to luck, i.e., any mistakes occurring on the field.

"If designed faster than anyone, this one attack will become the originality that pierces the world."

Right after, Hiori Yo prepared to deliver a sadistic pass. He did not care whom he passed to, Isagi or Kaiser. However, just as he was about to kick the ball, Tabito Karasu blocked his path. Karasu did not believe that he would fight Hiori at such a stage. Hence, he felt uncertain whether Hiori was ordinary or not. As for Hiori, he believed that if he could not beat Karasu, the neo-egoists wouldn't be born. Blue Lock chapter 291 spoilers ended with Alexis Ness running behind Kaiser and Isagi.

