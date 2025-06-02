Fire Force season 3 episode 9 review: David Production perfectly directs a reunion-heavy episode

Given the focus on Arthur Boyle and co’s make believe quest, Fire Force season 3 episode 9 was expected to simply go through the motions of this narrative focus. Officially released on Friday, May 30, 2025, the installment instead shocked fans with incredible direction and production on what was expected to be an unintriguing episode.

Particularly impressive was how David Production chose to stylize and direct the reunion-heavy release, especially with respect to Arthur meeting his parents once again. As with several other episodes in the season, it highlights the staff’s shrewd approach to tonal balance and presentation, elevating the source material significantly in turn.

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 review: Arthur and Shinra’s reunions show two sides of David Production’s prowess

As mentioned above, the most impressive aspect of Fire Force season 3 episode 9 is how its two major focuses are produced so differently despite being extremely similar. This is, of course, the reunion between Arthur Boyle and his parents and Shinra Kusakabe’s Adolla Link with his brother Sho. Despite being very different tonally, each is incredibly well produced with shrewd directional choices.

One of the most impressive choices for the former is the choice to open up the episode with a brief shot of Arthur reuniting with his parents in the Nether. It’s a perfect way to subvert fans’ expectations heading into the episode, which seemed set to continue the gag that is Arthur and co’s quest for Orichalcum. Instead, David Production gives fans some tension and excitement to look forward to beyond the mundanity of what was set up as the episode’s main focus.

Likewise, Fire Force season 3 episode 9’s decision to transition from this shot into Arthur’s stylized explanation of what Orichalcum is and why they need it heightens this subversion. This serves to get viewers immediately invested in the episode and keep their attention on it. Considering the context of how Arthur’s reunion with his parents comes about, this is an exceptional choice which engages the audience more than they otherwise would be.

The reappearance of Arthur's parents in Fire Force season 3 episode 9 makes for an excellent subversion of fans' expectations (Image via David Production)

Arthur’s reunion with his parents itself is also particularly impressive for the tension David Production creates with it. Their knowledge of the Evangelist and Spontaneous Human Combustion plays a major role here, toying with fans by leading them to expect Arthur’s heart to get broken. This is expertly balanced with the confirmation that they are indeed his parents, creating significant tension and likewise further engaging viewers even more.

A key part of why this section of Fire Force season 3 episode 9 works so well can be accredited to a single shot of Arthur’s mother. The choice to have a sinister, close-up portrait of her face fill the screen as she discusses Spontaneous Human Combustion plays a major role in giving fans a sinking feeling. This likewise highlights the incredible prowess and shrewdness David Production and the anime’s staff have to have one shot become so transcendental and integral.

Another noteworthy choice by the anime’s staff is to have the full story of Arthur’s reunion play out in the episode before and as a priority to Shinra’s with Sho. Especially for the fact that Arthur and his parents split up in the end, it perfectly sets the tone for what’s to come with Shinra’s attempt at an Adolla Link. This also enhances the Adolla Link’s placement and usage in the episode as a major cliffhanger.

Despite the brevity of the brothers’ reunion in Fire Force season 3 episode 9, it’s nonetheless impactful and impressive. The choice to cut to the anime’s “to be continued” message just as Sho calls Shinra “big brother” is a particularly shrewd choice, especially for building fans’ anticipation. The visible confusion and conflict on Sho’s face in the episode’s final scene also plays into this significantly well, making fans worry about what his words to Shinra will be.

Final thoughts

Fire Force season 3 episode 9's final sequence encapsulates David Production's impressive approach to the installment (Image via David Production)

Without a doubt, this latest installment in the anime’s third and final season is one of its most directorially impressive. Even with very little to work with, it leaves a lasting impact on fans thanks to shrewd production and direction choices. Combined with David Production’s dedication to perfection in other areas like animation, it makes for an enjoyable and suspenseful episode which fans can truly sink their teeth into.

