Fortnite x My Hero Academia collab brings Deku Chapter 4 Season 1

The official trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 was recently released, and that comes with good news for anime fans. Following the success of Naruto and Dragon Ball among Fortnite players, Epic Games is bringing the long-awaited collaboration between My Hero Academia and Fortnite to fruition.
Fortnite has been adding new character skins for a while now, including those from comic books, television shows, and other video games. Among the new skins are Doom Slayer, Mr Beast, and Geralt of Rivia, along with several others. There will also be significant changes in the form of new maps, game mechanics, and items.
My Hero Academia's Deku makes an appearance in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer
Given the huge appreciation for anime characters, it was only natural for Epic Games to include another set of anime skins. Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, can be seen throwing a punch using his Quirk around the 1-minute 15-second mark in the trailer. The sequence is slowed down to emphasize the character.
An image of what appeared to be an All Might-inspired pickaxe shared on Twitter by user @ShiinaBR had previously sparked interest in the upcoming announcement. Due to the leak, fans had earlier speculated that there might be My Hero Academia elements in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and the trailer now serves as official confirmation.
Fan reaction to Deku being in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Deku's appearance in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer comes as a treat for My Hero Academia fans, who are hoping for a big event collaboration, as with previous anime characters.
Some fans have also expressed interest in the inclusion of other characters from the series such as All Might, Uraracha, and Bakugo in the game.
Given its global popularity, many fans had also expected One Piece to be the next collaboration. The recent global success of the film One Piece Film: RED could have fared well in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, but since no collab was announced, some anime fans have expressed their disappointment.
According to one Twitter user, One Piece characters would have required traveling in water, which would not have been feasible for them in Fortnite.
Some anime fans have also asked others to be grateful, even if they personally dislike My Hero Academia as a series.
What is My Hero Academia about?
Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's shonen series My Hero Academia has grown in popularity since it was serialized in 2014. The series is set in a world where Heroes rescue people and subdue criminals known as Villains. It follows the story of Deku, who was born without the superpower, but when All Might gave him a Quirk, his dreams of becoming a Hero began to take shape.