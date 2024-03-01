Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 will be released on March 8, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan, according to the anime's site and X handle. After its broadcast, the episode will be globally available with English subs on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, Netflix, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End saw the mages discussing their strategies regarding how to deal with Frieren's close. Not only they do discover that the clones are mindless, but also find out about Frieren's vulnerability.

As such, the episode saw Frieren and Fern take on the clone. Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 release date and time

According to the official website and X handle for the anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26, The Height of Magic, is slated to release on March 8, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television (NTV) in Japan. This fantasy anime follows a weekly release schedule, releasing every episode on Fridays.

After it airs in Japan, international viewers can watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, March 8 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, March 8 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, March 8 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, March 8 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, March 8 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, March 8 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 8 9:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, March 8 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 9 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26

Fern and Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Anime lovers outside Japan can stream Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 on Crunchyroll with English subs after it airs on Nippon Television in Japan.

Besides Crunchyroll, the episode can also be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video, Bilibili, Aniplus Asia, iQIYI, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected countries.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 recap

The episode begins with Dunnste, a mage from Edel's group reaching the depths of the ruin to inform Frieren, Denken, and others that Edel has given up the challenge. He also reveals from his experience that the clones are mindless and they only imitate their original counterpart's mind.

Richter then suggests they find a weakness soon because if the clone is as strong as Frieren, there will be casualties. At that moment, Lawine arrives and reveals a demon named Spiegel has been controlling the clones.

The mages, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

She knows this fact because her eldest brother was once sent to raid the dungeon. According to Lawine's intel, Spiegel is inside the treasure chest beyond a massive door, which is protected with a powerful seal cast by Frieren's clone.

Therefore, facing the clone becomes the only option for the mages. At the same time, Lawine informs that the demon creates clones of everyone in the dungeon. Moroever, those clones have a habit of gathering in the innermost depths as time goes on.

Thinking back to Dunnste's words on how the clones can imitate their target's actions, Fern feels they must also have the same weaknesses as their original counterpart. Soon after that, she launches an attack on the original Frieren.

Fern, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Image via Madhouse)

Denken realizes that Frieren's mana detection slightly breaks off when she casts a spell. While it's a common mistake apprentice mages make, no one expected Frieren to have this.

As such, they decide to form a strategy based on her vulnerability. The fervent discussion among the mages has Frieren recall the similar memories she cherished with Himmel and others.

The episode then shows Frieren and Fern team up to fight the former's clone. It is revealed that they plan on using Zoltraak while the elven mage's clone is caught off guard.

Serie and Frieren, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Following that, the episode shows a scene from the past, where Frieren gives Serie a will from her late master Flamme, who wanted the ancient mage to look after the imperial mage's training.

The conversation between Frieren and Serie also reveals how Flamme realized her dream, where every human being can learn magic.

Even though Serie didn't believe it at first, she felt a time would come when even elves would be overtaken by humans. The episode ends with Fern unleashing a Zoltraak at the Frieren's clone.

What to expect in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26

Frieren fights her clone in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Since the latest installment covered chapters 52 and 53 from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's fantasy manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 is expected to cover the next two chapters and show the conclusion of the second test of the First Class Mage Exam.

While Fern launched a point-blank Zoltraak at the clone, given it's the elven mage's copy, it's unlikely for the attack to finish off the battle. In other words, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 will continue with Fern and Frieren's battle against the dungeon's strongest clone.

