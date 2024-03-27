Gege revealing Miguel's past could answer many Jujutsu Kaisen mysteries (& it has to do with Black Rope)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 is set to release on April 1, 2024, and the spoilers for the chapter are yet to be revealed. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 ended with the appearance of a not-so-expected sorcerer, Miguel, which could mean that the author is running out of characters to put against the King of Curses.

Unfortunately, nothing was revealed about whether he would face Sukuna in the next chapter or not. But fans have speculated that the next chapter would be more focused on Miguel's backstory, rather than the battle between the sorcerer and the King of Curses.

Fans speculate that the chapter could delve into the history of Miguel's clan, more specifically, the origins of his cursed tool. The chapter could also explain why Miguel's cursed tool took so long for his clan to forge and why it could be a game-changer against Ryomen Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege could be using Miguel to wrap up loose plotlines and weaken Sukuna simultaneously

Miguel as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 continued from where it left off as Kusakabe went all out against the King of Curses. His Simple Domain was enough to impress the latter. Although this anti-domain technique was just a defensive technique, Kusakabe utilized it pretty fairly against the King of Curses.

Unfortunately, he couldn't do much as Sukuna's cursed technique overpowered the sorcerer, who got slashed in the chest. Ui Ui tried to sneakily take Kusakbe away to heal him but this time, Sukuna was expecting his arrival and tried to kill him on the spot. Fortunately, Miguel made a last-minute appearance and saved Ui Ui.

Miguel (left) and Yuta (right) (Image via MAPPA)

For those who don't know, Miguel is a cursed sorcerer who made his first and only appearance during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, where he was humiliated by Gojo Satoru, one of the strongest sorcerers, in battle. Although Miguel's cursed technique hasn't been revealed, he is all about his special-grade cursed tool, the Black Rope.

The Black Rope is the legacy of Miguel's clan as it took generations to weave it. The tool can disrupt or nullify the cursed technique of any opponent. Unfortunately, Miguel was mismatched against the wrong opponent during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, and his Black Rope was destroyed by Gojo Satoru.

Fans speculate that the upcoming chapter could be focused on the origins of Miguel, more so the origins of his clan and how they weaved the Black Rope and at what cost. It is speculated that Miguel's clan could have a cursed technique shared by all members, which is related to the Black Rope.

It could also be interpreted as everyone having their own Black Rope, but less thick/potent than the one Miguel had when he fought Gojo Satoru. As soon as a clan member died, he/she would add their part to the rope in two ways.

It could be either by conducting a ritual that could only be done at the expense of the user's life, or by adding the hair of the deceased clan member to the Black Rope as a way of fortifying it even more (but only the clan members could add their hair strands).

This makes sense because as explained in the source material, Miguel's clan took generations to weave the Black Rope and it could only be possible if Miguel's previous clan members had to sacrifice something, either their lives or hair, to fortify the cursed tool.

