Gege's alter ego was always present in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it was someone close to Yuji

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is probably one of the most popular and iconic series of modern times. It features a plethora of unique characters and some of the most intriguing action scenes in the modern-day animanga verse. Interestingly, Gege might have inserted himself into the series through a character—one much closer to Yuji than anyone could think of.

Choso's narrative in the series and the way his character plays out make perfect sense when correlated to Gege's personal life and the Jujutsu Kaisen series. This article explores how Choso might be a perfect example of Gege's alter ego from the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and reflects the author's opinions. It also contains potential spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga.

Choso from Jujutsu Kaisen fits Gege's alter ego persona perfectly

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of Gege Akutami's finest works. The series has grown quite a fandom for all the right reasons, with some of the most iconic characters with well-thought-out personalities and character traits. While the series has been one of Gege's monumental achievements, he also had to struggle a lot with the manga, with some personal ups and downs.

Throughout the manga, Gege introduced several characters, but none matched the status of his alter ego as perfectly as Choso, who was introduced during season 2 of the anime. Choso shared many traits and played a role that perfectly served the alter ego persona.

Upon Choso's introduction into the series, it was clear how big of an impact he would eventually play in Yuji's life, the main protagonist. His character in the series, being blood brothers with Yuji, mainly resembled the creator and creation relation, with Yuji symbolizing the manga and Choso being the mangaka, Gege Akutami, more specifically, a fragment of his soul.

Furthermore, they are both related to Kenjaku, probably the most evil villain in the series, if evaluated. While many fans consider Sukuna as the main antagonist, he had his reasons at least; Life broke Sukuna, so he acted out of revenge. Even Mahito showed some humanity, and Uraume showed a form of twisted love for Sukuna. Kenjaku had no reasons and was just pure evil.

Kenjaku might just resemble the cruel life and circumstances Gege faced, with Yuji being the manga and Choso being himself, a creation he made despite all the ups and downs thrown at him. Furthermore, Choso shaped Yuji's life and played a pivotal role in his character arc, but was swiftly removed, giving off the impression of how a mangaka pours his best into a work, only to vanish in the shadows.

Choso's contribution to Yuji's character arc expands upon the emotional weight he carried, and his unnoticed exit might correlate to Gege's wish not to be seen. Additionally, the deep humanity shown with Choso's character might be a subtle hint towards an autobiography by Gege, something painful yet beautiful.

Final thoughts

While Gege Akutami has been heavily criticized for his work with the Jujutsu Kaisen series by many fans, it often goes unnoticed as to the circumstances he had to overcome to provide the work. It is also worth noting that the animanga series' worldwide popularity shows the answer to whether Gege did a good job or not.

