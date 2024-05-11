“Gege himself will jump in harm’s way”: Jujutsu Kaisen fans allege Sukuna’s greatest power is the mangaka

A captivating discussion has emerged among fans of the thrilling manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. The topic revolves around the series' creator, Gege Akutami, and his perceived fondness for the main antagonist, the formidable King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.
This discussion has reached unprecedented heights in every corner of social media. A recent tweet from @SubarashiGuy addressed this topic, stating that Gege Akutami would gladly put himself in harm's way to protect Sukuna if given a chance.
This topic has sparked debates and in-depth analyses within the Jujutsu Kaisen community as they delve deeper into the underlying motivations and narrative choices that drive the mangaka's storytelling vision.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami's unwavering support for Sukuna
The idea that Gege Akutami favors Sukuna has some truth to it. Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, the author consistently highlights Sukuna's incredible strength and resilience, even against powerful sorcerers opposing him.
The Shinjuku Showdown arc pitting sorcerers against the King of Curses is a prime example. Despite the combined efforts of formidable figures like Gojo Satoru, Kashimo, and Choso, among others, Sukuna has yet to face defeat. This leads many fans to believe Akutami deliberately protects Sukuna from harm, preserving the antagonist's dominance.
Additionally, Sukuna's characterization often portrays complexity and intrigue, suggesting Akutami views the character as more than a simple villain. Akutami's exploration of Sukuna's backstory, motivations, and occasional humanizing moments have endeared the King of Curses to many readers, captivated by this compelling figure.
Jujutsu Kaisen fandom reacts to the fan's statement
Based on the events in the latest chapters, a part of the fandom taunts that the mangaka would go to great lengths to protect Sukuna. Others support this, stating that authors shouldn't interfere with the story's natural progression.
"gege preparing to give another power up to his boyfriend sukuna #jjk259" said an enraged fan
"No death is surprising in JJK except it's sukuna. Gege is the real villain" a fan said after the release of chapter 259
"gege you should let them kill sukuna that’s just my opinion" according to a fan
The debate touches on intriguing topics like an author's intentions, control over the narrative, and their connection to fictional characters. Some fans suggest that the idea of Gege Akutami shielding Sukuna highlights the power of storytelling and the emotional investment both creators and readers have in their beloved characters.
"That would be a twist I actually like and generally might make more sense" a fan jokingly agrees
"Me praying for the downfall of Sukuna, all his ancestors and his creator Gege Akutami" a disappointed fan said
"gege putting more effort into sukuna panels than the actual story" says a fan as he taunts the current storyline
While opinions differ, this conversation showcases the fandom's passion for Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans delve into complex subjects, exploring the intricate relationship between creators and their works. The varying perspectives enrich the discourse, reflecting the depth of the series and its ability to spark engaging discussions.
Final thoughts
As the Jujutsu Kaisen story proceeds, the discussion about Gege Akutami's potential bias towards Sukuna persists. There is much debate over whether the writer would truly go to such lengths to protect the King of Curses. However, this idea adds an extra layer of interest and speculation to the series.
In the end, Sukuna's power may not come solely from his cursed abilities. It may also stem from the creative vision and narrative choices of the writer who brought him to life.
As fans eagerly await the next chapter in this captivating saga, they will likely continue to examine Gege Akutami's every move. They will search for clues that may confirm or deny the notion that the writer's greatest strength is an unwavering support for the series' most formidable antagonist.