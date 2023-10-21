Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4 will air this Friday, October 27, 2023, at 9:35 am PT worldwide. The fourth episode, titled “Onward to Adventure,” promises to showcase the protagonist in all his glory as he embarks on another thrilling adventure. This time, he’s on his way to a task that he holds in high esteem.

The episode is poised to be a turning point for the young adventurers who, until now, have undertaken relatively mundane Porcelain-level missions, such as exterminating rats. In this upcoming installment, they are about to face the most harrowing experience of their lives as they confront the terrifying reality of embarking on a goblin hunt.

This shift in tone and intensity is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the trials and tribulations that await the characters in this gripping and suspenseful episode.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and light novel spoilers for Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4: Everything we know so far

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4 release date and time for all regions:

See below for the release dates and timings for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4 across the regions, along with the respective timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Friday, October 27 9:35 am Central Time Friday, October 27 11:35 am Eastern Time Friday, October 27 12:35 pm British Summer Time Friday, October 27 5:35 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, October 27 10:05 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, October 27 6:35 pm Australian Central Time Saturday, October 28 3:05 am Philippines Time Saturday, October 28 12:35 pm Brazil Time Friday, October 20 1:35 pm

Where to watch Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4 and all the latest episodes will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans outside Japan. Fans looking for anime on streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and others will be disappointed to learn that these platforms have yet to add the series to their massive anime catalog.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2: A brief recap

In this episode, Goblin Slayer and other high-ranked adventurers, including Yaritsukai, Juusenshi, Onna Kishi, and more, took on the role of mentors at the Training Center. Their mission was to train and guide young adventurers, helping them sharpen their skills and learn new techniques.

After an intense training session, the tongue adventurers took a well-deserved break. During this time, Goblin Slayer was approached by Yaritsukai, who proposed a boys’ night out to relax and enjoy some ale. After careful consideration, Goblin Slayer agreed to the idea.

As the young adventurers gathered for lunch, they discussed the challenges they faced, including being the subject of ridicule by others. Determined to prove themselves through hard work, they set their sights on achieving greatness in the future.

Later that evening, Goblin Slayer set off for the local inn to meet with Yaritsukai and Juusenshi for their boys’ night out. They shared a few drinks and enjoyed the camaraderie. During their conversation, they reminisced about their childhood dreams and realized that while some aspects might remain out of reach, they were determined to help others achieve their goals.

The next day, Wizard Boy received a lecture for not fully utilizing his adventurer abilities, prompting Rhea Fighter to propose forming a party with the Priestess. Their goal was to help her rank up and take on new missions. During dinner, Cow Girl and Goblin Slayer discussed their reservations about the construction work near the lake.

Despite their concerns, Cow Girl recognized the inevitability of change and the need to adapt to new circumstances. The following day, while training the young adventurers, Goblin Slayer sensed the presence of goblins nearby. He immediately prepared for the impending battle, ready to protect the group from these familiar but formidable pesky enemies.

What to expect from Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4 will pick up from where it left off in the previous installment. The upcoming episode will see Goblin Slayer showcase his battle prowess by going against the pesky creatures who somehow managed to infiltrate the training ground through burrows that no one saw coming.

The Goblin Slayer will be assisted by all the nearby adventurers, who will join him to protect the young adventurers and lend him a hand in eliminating the goblins.

Stay tuned for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4 preview, news, and other updates.

