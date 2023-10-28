Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 will air this Friday, November 3, 2023, at 9:35 am PT worldwide. Titled "Beard-Cutter, To the Southern River," the next episode will expectedly see the protagonist embarking on a new mission alone, likely far from the Training Center. Given the events that transpired so far, Goblin Slayer will pick one of the most difficult quests.

The latest episode came as a relief to many fans with the protagonist's heartfelt laughter that has been witnessed for the very first time in the series. As the anime promises more character development for the protagonist, Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5, and beyond, can be anticipated to be more thrilling than ever.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and light novel spoilers for Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5: Everything we know so far

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 release date and time for all regions:

Expand Tweet

Episode 5 of Goblin Slayer season 2 will be released first in Japan on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1:05 am JST on TOKYO MX and other pertinent syndications in the country.

Below are the release dates and timings for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 for all regions, alongside the corresponding timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Friday, November 3 9:35 am Central Time Friday, November 3 11:35 am Eastern Time Friday, November 3 12:35 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 3 5:35 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, November 3 10:05 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, November 3 6:35 pm Australian Central Time Saturday, November 4 3:05 am Philippines Time Friday, November 3 12:35 pm Brazil Time Friday, November 3 1:35 pm

Where to watch Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5, and all the latest installments of the series will be streamed on Crunchyroll exclusively for the international audience. Streaming giants, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, etc., have yet to add the series to their massive anime catalog.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

Having ensured the young adventurers were prepared with a perfect battle formation, Goblin Slayer headed out to the village to check on things, only to encounter the aftermath of a goblin attack. After the adventurers at the Training Centre regrouped, they divided themselves into groups.

Priestess eventually figured out the goblins' next attack would be on the young adventurers who headed to their home. So, she decided to group up with the remaining batch of the young adventurers, including Wizard Boy, Rhea, Fighter, and more, to save the others, and the plan worked. Surprisingly, Wizard Boy’s last-minute spell came in handy for scaring away all the nearby goblins.

Meanwhile, Goblin Slayer and his team engaged in combat with the goblins inside the tunnels and later flooded the pathways to seal them. The next day, much to her surprise, Priestess discovered that she ranked up to the third level.

Outside the guild, Wizard Boy proclaimed to Goblin Slayer that he would be embarking on a new journey and would acquire the name Dragon Slayer. Despite his disagreement, Rhea Fighter decided to join Wizard Boy, which escalated into a playful dispute, causing Goblin Slayer to laugh out loud.

What to expect from Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 5 is yet to reveal the preview teaser or stills that could have given the idea of what comes next for the heroes. With the disclosed title “Beard-Cutter, To the Southern River,” it can be expected that the protagonist will be heading to someplace for a new mission, all alone, considering “Beard-Cutter” is his moniker.

Given the location is in the Southern Region of the Kingdom, it can be expected that a new character, named Sister Grape, will be making her debut. Grape is described as an optimistic and jovial nun from the Temple of Earth Mother. This is just a speculation, as no news regarding the character’s debut has been made yet.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Goblin Slayer anime and light novel series as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.