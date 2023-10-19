Goblin Slayer II English dub announces release date, full cast

Crunchyroll announced the full cast for the Goblin Slayer II anime English dub and confirmed its premiere date on the platform on Thursday, October 19, 2023. The original Japanese version of the series first premiered in Japan on Friday, October 6, 2023, on the Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11 channels before airing on Sun TV. The series also premieres episodes early on ABEMA hours prior to the broadcast premiere.

Crunchyroll has been streaming the original version of Goblin Slayer II as it has aired weekly in Japan. It is now set to host the English dubbed version of the series as well. The sequel series marks the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Kumo Kagyu and illustrator Noburu’s original dark fantasy light novel series of the same name.

While the series overall is fairly controversial, especially in Western regions of the world, Goblin Slayer II has nevertheless found great success with its audience since premiering in Japan. Those viewers who were happy with the first season seem overwhelmingly pleased with how the second has progressed thus far.

Crunchyroll set to begin streaming Goblin Slayer II English dub on Friday, October 20, 2023

Per Crunchyroll’s announcement, it will begin streaming the English dubbed version of the Goblin Slayer II anime series on its platform beginning on Friday, October 20, 2023. Like most other English dubs produced by the platform, this marks a two-week difference in release timing between the dub and the original, which is typical of SimulDub programs.

The full English cast, which features returning members, includes Brad Hawkins as the titular character along with several other members like the following:

Hayden Daviau as Priestess

Barry Yandell as Dwarf Shaman

Josh Bangle as Lizardman Priest

Mallorie Rodak as High Elf Archer

Rowan Gilvie as Wizard Boy

Brittany Lauda as Cow Girl.

Additional voices include Rachael Messer, Kyle Igneczi, Jarrod Greene, Sara Ragsdale, and Alex Moore.

Jeremy Inman is directing the English dub, with Samantha Herek producing. Heather Walker is writing the script for the dub, while Andrew Tipps handles the ADR mix. Noah Whitehead is credited as the ADR engineer.

Mili performs the opening theme song for the series, entitled Entertainment. Yuki Nakashima performs the ending theme song Kasumi no Muko e, which translates as “To the Other Side of the Mist.”

Misato Takada is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS, which has taken over animation production from White Fox for the second season. Takaharu Ozaki, who directed the anime’s first season, is now listed as the series’ chief director. Hideyuki Kurata is again in charge of series' composition. Hiromi Kato is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro returns to compose the music for the series.

