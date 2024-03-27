God's Game We Play episode 1: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

God's Game We Play episode 1, directed by Tatsuya Shiraishi, is set to premiere on the AT-X channel in Japan at 9:30 pm JST on Monday, April 1, 2024. The scripts are written by NTL, the characters are designed by Yoshihiro Watanabe, and the music is composed by Gin from Busted Rose.

Produced by LIDENFILMS, God’s Game We Play is based on the light novel series written by Kei Sazane and illustrated by Toiro Tomose. September 2020 saw the beginning of its online serialization on Kadokawa's user-generated novel publishing platform, Kakuyomu.

God's Game We Play episode 1 release date and time

God's Game We Play episode 1 is scheduled to air in Japan at 9:30 pm JST on Monday, April 1, 2024, as announced on the official website. Viewers can stream the show internationally at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday April 1, 2024 05:30 am Central Daylight Time Monday April 1, 2024 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday April 1, 2024 08:30 am British Summer Time Monday April 1, 2024 01:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday April 1, 2024 02:30 pm India Standard Time Monday April 1, 2024 06:00 pm Philippine Time Monday April 1, 2024 08:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday April 1, 2024 11:00 pm

Where to watch God's Game We Play episode 1?

Fans eagerly awaiting the series' release can rest easy knowing Crunchyroll has acquired streaming rights for the show, so those with a subscription can tune right in on the platform. Moreover, God's Game We Play episode 1 will be available on the Trakt TV streaming platform in some countries.

Furthermore, apart from channel AT-X, God's Game We Play episode 1 will also air on the d Anime Store site, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television. The audience can get ready for an exciting mix of brainteasers, drama, and fantasy as the ultimate battle between a brilliant gamer boy, a former Goddess, and their friends takes place.

What to expect and more about God's Game We Play episode 1

God's Game We Play episode 1 will reveal the story of a world in which gods challenge humans to play games with them because they are bored. The gods grant the humans, who go by the title of Apostles, a wish if they win ten games. The first episode will also introduce the protagonist, Fay Theo Philus along with a few other prominent characters.

The official English translation of the light novels, published by Yen Press, described the first volume as such:

"In their (overabundance of) free time, the gods grew bored and decided to create challenging battles of wits to spice things up! Their opponent? Humanity! A select few players called 'apostles' meet the gods on the spiritual realm’s playing field to beat the deities at their own games."

It continued:

"A former god named Leshea has woken after sleeping for thousands of years, and her first demand is to meet 'this era’s very best player!' She is introduced to Fay, an acclaimed rookie apostle."

It further read:

"Together, they plan to challenge the gods and win the ultimate prize, but no one in human history has managed to clear ten games—because the gods can be capricious, outrageous, and sometimes downright incomprehensible! In the face of absurdity, what can the apostles do but enjoy the contest to its fullest?"

The opening theme, NewGame, composed by AliA, establishes the mood for the thrilling mental puzzles in the anime. When the melody begins, viewers are pulled into a world where cunningness, strategy, and willpower come together. The song's accompanying visuals show Fay Theo, the protagonist, figuring out complex puzzles, battling supernatural foes, and deciphering the mysteries of the gods' games.

The audience gets to embark on a different journey with Hina Tachibana's ED theme, I'm GAME! Fans can see a glimpse of the characters' inner struggles and relations as the visuals come to an end. The essence of the heroes is captured in Hina Tachibana's voice, which carries both vulnerability and determination.

