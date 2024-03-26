10 anime like Tower of God to watch while you wait for season 2

Fans can check out other anime like Tower of God while they wait for the second season. The series on this possesses the same or similar tropes, follows an identical format or setting as Tower of God, and has the same style used by Lee Jong-hui or S.I.U.

Tower of God is the anime adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name. It is quite unique and through original concepts and a clever plot, has set itself apart from other series. In short, Twenty-Fifth Bam, obliviously to the outside world, learns of it when he interacts with a mysterious girl named Rachel.

However, when she leaves for the "Tower of God", Bam vows to follow regardless. Thus begins the journey of a boy whom the tower did not choose, but who forced open the gates and endeavors to climb it.

The God of High School, and 9 other anime like Tower of God

1) The God of High School

The God of High School (Image via MAPPA)

The first anime like Tower of God that springs to mind is The God of High School. Both originated from LINE Webtoons, are among the most popular series, and unfortunately suffer from the same adaptation issues (considerable content has been skipped).

Nevertheless, The God of High School follows a similar premise as Tower of God - becoming a God. The former has better animation and beautiful fight sequences. The two series share the concept of an exciting villain with equally loveable supporting characters.

2) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Pierrot)

Likely the most similar anime like Tower of God on this list is Hunter x Hunter. It follows the tale of Gon Freecss, an aspiring Hunter. In this world, Hunters are highly skilled, card-carrying humans who are capable of extraordinary feats.

Both series focus on test arcs, possess a number of identical ideas, and to finish up, the Hunter system in HxH is very close to the Ranker System in ToG. Apart from these, both series' characters and story are along the same plane.

3) The Tower of Druaga

The Tower of Druaga (Image via Gonzo)

When speaking of an anime like Tower of God, one has to stumble upon The Tower of Druaga. Essentially the sister series to ToG, this one is based on a very akin, if not the same, concept. The Tower of Druaga features the protagonists attempting to climb a tower to face the villain Lord Druaga.

The characters in ToD face monsters and other beings during their climb to Druaga. However, it does take a bit of a different turn when, after defeating the evil lord, a secret tower appears which calls for another climb.

4) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Another anime like Tower of God would be 1001 Nights-themed Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic. This series is packed with elements from the aforementioned legendary fairy tale. The similarity it holds with Tower of God is the presence of simultaneously running plot elements.

The tale of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic follows Aladdin, Alibaba, and Morgiana who, after adventuring together in Sindria, part ways to build on their own strengths, forge new bonds, and prepare for what's coming.

5) World Trigger

World Trigger (Image via Toei Animation)

World Trigger is an anime like Tower of God bearing a very close resemblance in terms of art style, action scenes, and protagonists. World Trigger is packed with action and has an anime adaptation as well.

The plot is quite simple and catchy once engaged - A gate to another world suddenly opens on Earth, and strange creatures, "Neighbors", invade Mikado City. In response, the Border Defense Agency is born and utilizes special weapons called "Triggers" to combat them.

As the situation worsens, members-in-training, like Osamu Mikumo, are forbidden from using their Triggers outside headquarters. However, things take an interesting turn when a case of bullying flips on its head.

A mysterious new student in Osamu's class turns out to be a humanoid Neighbor and easily deals with the bullies.

6) Akame ga kill!

Akame ga kill! is an anime like Tower of God which follows the same or similar tropes. It goes with a more modern approach of less filler, more story, more action. This kind of style seems to be catching on and becoming more popular with time.

The story of Akame ga kill! follows young Tatsumi, who sets off to the Capital to earn a better wage and help his village. However, upon reaching, he discovers the immense amount of corruption and eventually joins a mercenary group in an attempt to save the city.

7) Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sword Art Online finds close similarity to an anime like Tower of God in the way its world is structured. Each level in SAO represents a different world and players must level up to progress and reach the 100th level. Similarly, each floor in ToG is a seperate dimension with threats that need to be dealt with to move up.

Both anime are filled with stellar battles and in terms of animation, SAO one ups ToG. Nonetheless, the characters are also quite alike and have similar motivations, at least till little beyond the series' mid-point.

8) Deadman Wonderland

Deadman Wonderland (Image via Manglobe)

Deadman Wonderland finds itself on this list of anime like Tower of God due to its odd yet attractive setting. Theme park meets prison is what the former depicts, where inmates battle it out in savage face-offs to live to see another day.

The similarity between the two lies in what needs to be done - solve mysteries and strategize to progress onto the next floor (ToG) or survive (Deadman Wonderland). Both series eliminate needless elements like throwbacks and past events to focus on the present.

9) The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

Anime like Tower of God and The Promised Neverland thrive on the protagonists' plight. In both series, the heroes know nothing significant in their lives until a defining moment flips their entire world and are forced to fight for survival

In The Promised Neverland, the future showcases children in an orphanage seemingly leading a good life due to the availability of plentiful resources.

However, a series of events unfolds through which they learn that they are to be done away with soon. Thus, in an attempt to break free, the children revolt and fight back to live.

10) Alice in Borderland

Lastly, Alice in Borderland concludes this list of anime like Tower of God. Both series are based on a leveling up and game aspect. This means that both series require the protagonists to complete challenges to progress/stay alive.

Alice in Borderland is quite literally every gamer's fantasy come to life. Arisu, an unemployed, video-game-obsessed youngster one day finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo. He soon understands that he, his friends, and Usagi, someone he meets later, must complete a series of dangerous games to survive.

