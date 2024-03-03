Gods' Games We Play anime confirms release date, new key visual, and more cast

Gods' Games We Play anime will premiere on April 1, 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Along with this information, a new key visual and two additional cast members for the series have been unveiled.

Produced by LidenFilms Studios, Gods' Games We Play anime is based on Kei Sazane (author) and Toiro Tomose's (illustrator) eponymous fantasy light novel series.

The light novel has been serialized by Media Factory under the MF Bunko JP imprint. Besides the anime, the light novel also inspired a manga with Kapiko Toriumi's art.

Gods' Games We Play anime premieres on April 1, 2024

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Gods' Games We Play anime announced that the title will premiere on April 1, 2024.

Along with this announcement, the broadcast details have also been shared, according to which the anime will air on April 1, 2024, on the AT-X channel at 9:30 pm JST. The anime will also stream on the d Anime Store at 10 pm JST.

Aside from AT-X and d Anime Store, it will also air on Tokyo MX, SUn TV, KBS Kyoto, and other channels. Notably, Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to exclusively stream the anime on its platform.

A new key visual for the Gods' Games We Play anime (Image via Lidenfilms)

A new key visual has also been unveiled for the Gods' Games We Play anime. The illustration features Fay Theo Philus, Leoleshea, Nel Reckless, Pearl Diamond, and two new characters, named, Darks and Kerlich. Interestingly, the anime's official staff has revealed the voice actors who will play these two characters.

According to the website and X handle for the anime, Kento Ito, better known as Goro Amemiya from Oshi no Ko, will star as Darks, while Miku Ito, also famous as Miku Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets, will voice Kerlich in this anime.

Both Kento-san and Miku-san will join the previously mentioned cast members of the series, who are here as follows:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Fay Theo Philus

Akari Kito as Leoleshea

Kanna Nakamura as Nel Reckless

Ami Koshimizu as Miranda

Hina Tachibana as Pearl Diamond

Tatsuya Shiraishi is at the helm of affairs at the LidenFilms Studios, with NTL in charge of the series scripts. Yoshihiro Watanabe is listed as the character designer, while Gin from the Busted Rose is composing the anime's music at the Pony Canyon.

AliA, a renowned Japanese pop band, performs the fantasy anime's opening theme song, NewGame, while Hina Tachibana, the voice behind Pearl Diamond in the series, sings the ending theme, I'm GAME!

Leoleshea and Fay, as seen in the anime (Image via LidenFilms)

As mentioned earlier, the Gods' Games We Play anime follows the narrative of Sazane's light novel. Yen Press publishes the novel in English, and it describes the plot as follows:

"When the Gods grow bored, they decide to spice up their eternal existence by challenging all takers in an ultimate battle of wits! Of course, these deities are capricious, unfair, and incomprehensible at the best of times, so winning is virtually impossible for a mere mortal!"

It continues:

"Even so, things are bound to get interesting when a former Goddess and a genius human boy team up in a bid to win the game to end all games!"

Also read:

A Condition Called Love anime confirms release date

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 highlights

One Punch Man season 3 trailer breakdown