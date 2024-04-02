God's Game We Play episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Directed by Tatsuya Shiraishi, God's Game We Play episode 2 will air in Japan on the AT-X channel at 9:30 pm JST on April 8, 2024. LINDENFILMS has stunningly produced the series with the first episode receiving positive reviews from fans.

Furthermore, the anime's website and X handle revealed that Miku Ito, best known for her role as Miku Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets, will be voicing Kerlich, and Kento Ito, better known as Goro Amemiya from Oshi no Ko, will play the role of Darks.

God's Game We Play episode 2 release date and time

Leoleshea as seen in episode 1 (Image via LINDENFILMS)

God's Game We Play episode 2 is scheduled to broadcast in Japan at 9:30 pm JST on Monday, April 8, 2024. This has been confirmed by the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the series and viewers can watch the series in their respective time zones at the following times.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday April 8, 2024 05:30 am Central Daylight Time Monday April 8, 2024 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday April 8, 2024 08:30 am British Summer Time Monday April 8, 2024 01:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday April 8, 2024 02:30 pm India Standard Time Monday April 8, 2024 06:00 pm Philippine Time Monday April 8, 2024 08:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday April 8, 2024 11:00 pm

Where to watch God's Game We Play episode 2

Following the release of the first episode, fans can watch the same and wait for God's Game We Play episode 2 to be released on the Crunchyroll platform. While Crunchyroll has acquired streaming rights for the series, only those with a subscription may gain access to its vast catalog of anime.

The show will also air on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and the d-anime Store apart from channel AT-X. In addition, God's Game We Play episode 2 will be available to access on the Trakt TV streaming platform in some countries following its release.

God's Game We Play episode 1 recap

God's Game We Play episode 1 sets forth the introduction of the protagonist, Fay Theo Philus, the greatest apostle/player of his time. Fay returns after a six-month venture in pursuit of a woman he knew who is likely to play a crucial part in the future of the series.

Upon Fay's arrival at the Ruin Branch of the Arcane Court (Headquarters of the Apostles), he is welcomed by the Chief Secretary who briefs him on his assignment. Apparently, Fay has to supervise a former god named Leoleshea, who was found frozen in the glaciers aging back thousands of years.

Leoleshea asks the humans to bring forth their best player, who could be worthy to accompany her to play the game of gods. Fay, who has achieved three victories after his debut as a player along with his honest attitude makes him the perfect candidate for the mission.

Together, they embark on a mission to secure ten victories which grants the player whatever they can wish for. The episode concluded with the duo entering the Divine Gate into the superior spiritual realms of the gods to begin their first game.

What to expect from God's Game We Play episode 2

Game of 'Hide and God Seek' in the Elements as seen in episode 1 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

God's Game We Play episode 2 is likely to introduce the rest of the main characters and other supporting characters as well. As seen in the climax of the first episode, the players are about to engage in a game of 'Hide and God Seek' with one of the gods.

However, unlike conventional hide and seek, this game seems to be much different and undoubtedly risky. Fans were informed about the existence of 'Arise' which is bestowed upon an apostle once the player is chosen. Arises are special powers and abilities that aid an apostle during games.

Since not much was shown regarding the rise or the powers of the gods, God's Game We Play episode 2 will delve into exactly that and much more.

