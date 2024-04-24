God's Game We Play episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The much-awaited God's Game We Play episode 5 is slated to premiere on the AT-X channel in Japan the following week, on April 22, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST. This anime series, directed by Tatsuya Shiraishi, has won over fans' hearts with its captivating storyline and well-rounded cast of characters.

The production company behind the show's anime adaptation is Liden Films. With credits on a number of well-known anime programs, including Tokyo Revengers, Liden Films has a distinguished history in the field of anime. Thus, needless to say, fans are excited to see what the new series has to offer in the upcoming episodes.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the anime.

God's Game We Play episode 5 release date and time

Leoleshea as seen in episode 4 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

According to the official release schedule verified by the official website and the X account, God's Game We Play episode 5 will premiere in Japan on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST. The following are the times that viewers can watch the show in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday April 29, 2024 05:30 am Central Daylight Time Monday April 29, 2024 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday April 29, 2024 08:30 am British Summer Time Monday April 29, 2024 01:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday April 29, 2024 02:30 pm India Standard Time Monday April 29, 2024 06:00 pm Philippine Time Monday April 29, 2024 08:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday April 29, 2024 11:00 pm

Where to watch God's Game We Play episode 5?

After God's Game We Play episode 5 airs, fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, which has secured streaming privileges for the program. But only those with a subscription can access its vast anime library.

The show will air on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and the D-anime Store in addition to channel AT-X. Additionally, God's Game We Play episode 5 will be available on the Trakt TV streaming service in a few countries following its release.

God's Game We Play episode 4 recap

The fourth episode introduced a game named "The Forbidden Word", where the players have to make the incarnate of Ouroboros (Dragon) speak out a certain word to win. The players fall atop the god’s body where a meep, the god’s assistant, hints at the rules of the game.

The objective of the game is to find out the word while looking for clues on Ouroboros’s lengthy body. While they lost a number of players along the way, falling prey to god’s traps, Fay was able to figure out that the traps were actually clues in disguise.

A trap triggered in the game as seen in episode 4 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Together, with the help of Pearl and Leoleshea, Fay was able to come up with a plan to defeat Ouroboros and make it say the forbidden word. Although they had to sacrifice the rest of the team to carry out the plan, their victory meant the entire team had won.

With Pearl’s teleportation in hand, Fay and Leoleshea were ultimately able to win against the undefeated god and received a token of appreciation that let them challenge Ouroboros any time they wanted to.

What to expect from God's Game We Play episode 5? (Speculative)

Eye of Ouroboros (Image via LIDENFILMS)

There is not much information available regarding the contents of God’s Game We Play episode 5. However, seeing how they’ve been able to defeat Ouroboros and win a god’s game, Fay, Leoleshea, and Pearl will likely venture into the next one.

Since Pearl succeeded in her chance at redemption by teleporting their team to victory, she no longer has to retire or feel guilty. It is also likely that the trio will try and recruit capable members into their team, which will bring forth the opportunity to look at several interesting characters and their abilities.

Conclusion

God’s Game We Play episode 5 is scheduled for release on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST. The upcoming episode will likely see Fay and Leoleshea move forward with their journey and form bonds with other players. With Pearl redeeming herself, she might also be seen associating more with the lead characters.

