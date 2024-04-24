A Condition Called Love episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Condition Called Love episode 4 release date is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated networks, according to the anime's website and X handle. Following its broadcast on local Japanese channels, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other streaming platforms with English subs.

The 3rd episode delved into the growing dynamics between Hinase Hotaru and Saki Hananoi. The couple continued their trial run and enjoyed a memorable Christmas Eve.

Saki ensured to make the day special for his love. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in episode 4.

A Condition Called Love episode 4 release date and time for all regions

According to the anime's website and X account, A Condition Called Love episode 4 will air on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST. However, because of the varying time zones, international audiences can catch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, April 25 10 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, April 25 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, April 25 1 PM Brazil Standard Time Thursday, April 25 2 PM British Summer Time Thursday, April 25 6 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, April 25 7 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 25 10:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Thursday, April 25 1 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, April 26 2:30 AM

Where to watch A Condition Called Love episode 4?

Hinase Hotaru, as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

A Condition Called Love episode 4 will be available on TBS and its affiliates in Japan. After the local broadcast, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll for international fans.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans can also find the episodes on Netflix in selected countries. Some fans can access the episode for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel and Bilibili Global in selected countries.

A Condition Called Love episode 3 recap

Following the incident in the previous episode, Saki Hananoi falls unconscious because of a fever. Hinase repents and feels that she should have considered Saki's feelings before asking him to kiss her. She realizes her mistake and tries to contact him via phone.

Meanwhile, she remembers the promise she made to him regarding spending Christmas Eve together. Hinase knows how much Saki is looking forward to the day. However, she cannot reach out to the boy since he's ill.

The episode also reveals that Hinase has never gone out on Christmas Eve with her friends. She always spends the day with her family. She also has a sister who's into figure skating. As such, she usually goes to her show on Christmas Eve.

Hinase looks worried in the episode (Image via East Fish Studios)

She sends an apology message to Saki and heads to her sister's function. Shockingly, Hinase discovers Saki at the event. He reveals he couldn't check her messages since he was sick.

That said, he didn't forget his promise. Following that, the episode shows Saki and Hinase enjoying a memorable Christmas Eve together. The boy takes his love to an amusement park, where they eat a sumptuous meal. He also helps Saki to skate at a park.

Hinase and Saki, as seen together in the episode (Image via East Fish Studios)

Amid their heartfelt conversation, Saki Hananoi tells Hotaru that he wanted to make the day even more special because it was her (Hotaru's) birthday. The girl gets overwhelmed with emotions. She cannot believe Saki knows about it.

Hinase realizes that when she is with him, she feels emotions she has never felt before. She truly feels like a "princess." As such, she hopes that if she ever falls in love, it's with Saki Hananoi. The episode ends with the duo deciding to spend some more time together.

What to expect in A Condition Called Love episode 4? (speculative)

Saki and Hinase enjoy Christmas Eve together (Image via East Fish Studios)

Considering the latest installment adapted to the remaining pages from chapter 3 and the entirety of chapter 4 from Megumi Morino's manga, episode 4 will probably cover the next two chapters.

The episode may show Hinase Hotaru asking Saki to extend their trial run to come to a decision. Fans will also see the love birds enjoying the New Year grandly.

