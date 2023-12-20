A Condition Called Love anime reveals first PV ahead of 2024 premiere

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the A Condition Called Love anime shared the first promotional video, featuring the anime's main character. The eagerly anticipated romance anime is set to premiere in April 2024.

A Condition Called Love anime is based on author Megumi Morino's ongoing romance manga series of the same name. The manga started its serialization in Kodansha's Dessert magazine in 2017 and has collected 14 Tankobon volumes as of this writing. Notably, Kodansha announced the manga's anime adaptation with a teaser visual in June this year.

A Condition Called Love anime will premiere in April 2024

As mentioned earlier, the team behind the A Condition Called Love anime unveiled the series' first teaser trailer on Dec. 20, announcing the show's broadcast details. The anime will air its episodes every Thursday at 11:56 PM JST on 28 TBS channels, starting April 2024.

While the promotional video didn't reveal a narrower release date, it's expected to be announced soon. Moreover, the official staff hasn't disclosed the number of episodes the upcoming romance anime will have.

Besides providing the broadcast information, the teaser trailer highlights the character voices of Chiaki Kobayashi, who plays Saki Hananoi in the series, and Kana Hanazawa, the voice actor of Hotaru Hinase.

A still from the trailer (Image via East Fish Studio)

The captivating trailer begins with Hotaru holding an umbrella out to Hananoi to protect him from the falling snow. The short clip then shows a few sweet moments between the two and teases their thoughts.

Hotaru, who doesn't understand the complex emotions of love, wonders whether she will fall in love someday. On the other side of the spectrum, Hananoi, a boy who loves too much, asks Hotaru out on a date.

The promotional video showcases stunning background art and a smooth flow of animation. It also beautifully exhibits Hotaru and Hananoi's cute moments in only 55 seconds.

Cast and Staff for the A Condition Called Love anime

A key visual from the anime (Image via East Fish Studio)

The staff and cast for the romance anime have been unveiled. Tomoe Makino directs the romance anime at East Fish Studios, while Hitomi Amemiya supervises the series' scripts.

Akiko Satou is in charge of the anime's character design, while Yamazo is composing the anime's music. Besides the staff, the anime features a stellar main cast.

Hananoi, as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

Chiaki Kobayashi, better known as Gabimaru from Hell's Paradise, plays Saki Hananoi, while Kana Hanazawa, a renowned voice actor stars as Hotaru Hinase. The names of the additional cast members haven't been unveiled as of this writing.

A Condition Called Love anime follows Hotaru Hinase, a first-year high school student who doesn't comprehend romance. However, everything changes when she meets Hananoi, a boy who one day asks her out on a date.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.