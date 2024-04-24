10 anime characters with tattoos, ranked by popularity

One of the most common design tropes in the anime medium is having one or more anime characters with tattoos, especially in the shonen demographic of series. While it’s not necessarily an ironclad rule, most series tend to have at least one inked character in some way, shape, or form.

Coincidentally, these anime characters with tattoos tend to be some of the more popular members of a series, likely due to how eye-catching and appealing their tattoo designs can be. While some earn their popularity by the nature of the design of their tattoos, others’ ink holds significant meaning, which can help viewers emotionally connect with the character.

Naruto’s Kakashi, One Piece’s Ace, and more anime characters with tattoos are some of the most popular

10) Kamina (Gurren Lagann)

Kamina as seen in the Gurren Lagann anime series (Image via Gainax)

As mentioned above, some anime characters with tattoos see their popularity soar because of how much cooler it makes them as characters. Gurren Lagann’s Kamina is a perfect example of this, with an already appealing character design made even more so by the fantastic tattoos he’s given.

While Kamina’s are relatively simple, featuring some circular designs on his shoulders which develop into wrap-around bands on his arms and chest, they’re nevertheless eye-catching. Likewise, their simplicity is part of the appeal, especially since the design translates well into real life as many devoted Gurren Lagann fans have discovered for themselves.

9) Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Scar as seen in the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime series (Image via BONES)

Scar from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of those anime characters with tattoos that play a significant role in his backstory and character development. Following an attack on his homeland by Amestrian Forces, Scar lost his right arm and was at risk of dying. His brother, who had researched various forms of alchemy tattooed an array for destruction on his right arm, which he gave to Scar to save him in exchange for his life.

In other words, Scar’s right arm is his brother’s, as are the tattoos that allow him to fight using the deconstruction stage of alchemical transmutation. By nature of the discovery of how meaningful these tattoos and the powers they give him are, Scar instantly became a fan-favorite for almost everyone who’s watched the series.

8) Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

Hisoka as seen in the 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime series (Image via Madhouse)

Hisoka Morow, on the other hand, is one of many cool anime characters with tattoos that make them even more appealing from a visual standpoint (even if his are technically fake). While Hisoka’s at times predatory and overtly erotic personality can mitigate this for some fans, a large majority of the audience would consider him a fan-favorite.

Throughout the anime series, Hisoka only has three major (fake) tattoos—the teardrop under his left eye, the star under his right eye, and the Phantom Troupe numbered spider tattoo on his back. While he isn’t as inked as many other anime characters with tattoos on this list, what little body art he has is incredibly visually appealing and eye-catching.

7) Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

Ace as seen in the One Piece anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, One Piece’s Ace has two major tattoos on his body, but unlike Hisoka, he’s one of those anime characters with tattoos that are significant to his backstory. The first is a tattoo on his arm that reads “ASCE” with an X through the S, symbolic of himself, his thought-deceased adoptive brother Sabo, his younger adoptive brother Luffy (whom he calls crybaby), and his adoptive father Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate.

Ace’s second tattoo also pays tribute to Whitebeard, marking Ace as a member of his crew via their jolly roger being on his back. Given his origins as former Pirate King Gol D. Roger’s son and someone who questioned their right to live growing up, these tattoos are meaningful in the context of his character. Likewise, fans became incredibly endeared to him after learning the meaning and significance behind the ink.

6) Trafalgar D. Water Law (One Piece)

Law as seen in the One Piece anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Fellow One Piece character Law is a rare hybrid case among anime characters with tattoos. While some of Law’s tattoos pay homage to his origins, such as his adoptive father Donquixote “Corazon” Rosinante being represented by the hearts on his chest and shoulders, others are simply very appealing designs.

Both those tattoos have significant meaning and those that don’t also translate well into real life, further boosting his popularity with fans. Even beyond that, much of Law’s popularity comes from his overall backstory, including and beyond his relationship with Corazon. Obviously, those tattoos that do pay homage to Corazon help to further win over viewers.

5) Jolyne Cujoh (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)

Jolyne as seen in the Stone Ocean anime (Image via David Productions)

Like Law, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean protagonist Jolyne Cujoh is another rare hybrid amongst anime characters with tattoos, with hers having real meaning and being visually appealing. Her tattoo is a butterfly whose body has been replaced with a knife, as seen on her left forearm near her elbow.

While aesthetically pleasing and translating well into real life, the tattoo symbolizes her proof of membership in a car-stealing gang from her darker, younger days before the start of the series. With Jolyne’s journey through the series also being a personal redemption, it holds great meaning to her character.

4) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Kakashi as seen in the Naruto anime series (Image via Pierrot)

Although most Naruto fans may not recognize it, Kakashi Hatake is one of many anime characters with tattoos, thanks to his time in the Anbu Black Ops. The mark is a simple one placed on his left shoulder and is essentially a two-stroke, stylized version of a flame that symbolizes the “Will of Fire” that the Anbu work to uphold.

Likewise, given Kakashi’s backstory and career as shinobi, the symbolic tattoo holds a fair amount of significance to his character. However, it’s largely an afterthought for many considering an adult Kakashi is almost always fully clothed head to toe, and his time in the Anbu isn’t one of the main talking points of his character.

3) Yoruichi Shihoin (Bleach)

Yoruichi as seen in the Bleach anime series (Image via Pierrot)

One of the most popular anime characters with tattoos and in general, Bleach’s Yoruichi Shihoin has a very aesthetically pleasing tribal tattoo on her left thigh. While it doesn’t hold any significance to her character, it is based on a drawing of her done by series creator Tite Kubo in the 26th compilation volume.

However, like Kakashi, it’s not exactly a major factor in why fans love her, with her overall aesthetic and her incredible powers and abilities largely being what makes her so endearing. That being said, her tattoo design does translate well into reality, which has certainly endeared at least a few viewers to her more than she would’ve without it.

2) Ryomen Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Sukuna as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ryomen Sukuna is loved for reasons beyond his status as one of many anime characters with tattoos, their design is undoubtedly part of the initial appeal to his character. This is also likely due to how his tattoos are first introduced, with the mask-like linework on his face appearing after he takes over protagonist Yuji Itadori’s body for the first time.

As fans saw and learned more about Sukuna, they also realized that he has several additional tattoos that wrap around his upper chest, back, and arms. Although they haven’t been said to hold any significance to his character as of this article’s writing, they at the very least serve as an appealing and eye-catching character design aspect.

1) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

The last of many One Piece anime characters with tattoos on this list, Monkey D. Luffy’s tattoo is also likely the most significant among them. The simple tattoo is on his right arm and is the phrase “3D” stacked on top of “2Y,” with the 3D crossed out. Practically speaking, the tattoo was meant to serve as a message to his crew, meaning that instead of reuniting in three days as originally planned, they needed to take two years to train for the next step in their journey.

However, the tattoo also holds great significance to his character development. Luffy’s ink comes just after the death of his adoptive brother Ace, which in turn prompts him to realize just how important his crew is to him after thinking he has nothing else to live for. In essence, the tattoo serves as both a farewell to Ace and a proclamation of what Luffy values in his life above all else.

In summation

While there are many other popular anime characters with tattoos who aren’t mentioned on this list, the above selections serve as a good sample of the various ways tattoos can be used in character design. For some anime characters with tattoos, their ink represents their dreams, goals, who they are/were/want to be as a person and more.

Others have aesthetically pleasing and eye-catching ink added to their designs on a whim, holding no significant meaning to their development or overall characterization. There are even some anime characters with tattoos who incorporate both approaches into their character design, showing just how fluid this design trope can be in its application and purpose.

