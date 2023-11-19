Gurren Lagann movies to get 4K and 4D screenings in North America in 2024

Fans at Anime NYC last night gathered to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Gurren Lagann movies. During the convention, fans of the anime got some pretty exciting news: the two movies in the popular Gurren Lagann series are set to receive 4K and 4D screenings in the United States in 2024.

It was announced earlier this year during the Anime Expo that the Gurren Lagann movies will premiere in the United States in the winter of 2024. The legendary series is celebrating 15 years since it released the two movies, Childhood's End and The Light in the Sky are Stars.

Gurren Lagann movies getting 4D and 4K screenings causes excitement among fans at Anime NYC

At Anime NYC last night, fans were gathered to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of Kill la Kill and the 15th year anniversary of the two Gurren Lagann movies. Following the panel discussions and Q&A with fans and creators, there was a video message that took everyone by surprise.

Katsuyuki Konishi, the voice actor for Kamina from the Gurren Lagann anime, thanked the fans for their presence and answered some questions. He then proceeded to drop a huge announcement: the two Gurren Lagann movies, which were already set to premiere in the United States, are now officially set to get 4D and 4K screenings.

The announcement came with a new trailer for the movies as well. Both movies will have dubbed and subbed screenings, which will be the first time that the movies receive an English-language dub. Childhood's End is set to premiere on January 16 and 17, 2024, whereas The Light in the Sky are Stars will premiere on January 23 and 24, 2024. Tickets for the movies will go on sale on December 8.

In addition to the screenings, the Gurren Lagann movies also received a 4K Blu-ray release a couple of months ago for the first time. It looks like the creators of the series are fully on board to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the movies.

The story of Gurren Lagann takes place in a dystopian future, where humanity has been forced to live underground by the tyrannical king, Lordgenome. One day, Simon, a young boy, discovers the ancient ignition key of a powerful mecha named Lagann. Simon, alongside Kamina and Yoko, uses the mecha to fight against their oppressors and reclaim the surface world, as they are joined by several other survivors along the way.

The original Gurren Lagann anime was released in 2007 and had 27 episodes in total. It was animated by the studio Gainax, which also released Childhood's End and The Light in the Sky are Stars in September 2008 and April 2009, respectively. The anime series is available on the popular streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

