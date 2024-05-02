God’s Game We Play episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

God’s Game We Play episode 6 arrives this week on the AT-X channel in Japan on May 6, 9:30 pm JST. Anticipation is growing for what looks to be another exciting chapter in this tale of wits and deities.

Produced by LIDENFILMS, God’s Game We Play has carved out a niche in the complex tapestry of anime that combines fantasy and intellect. With its cerebral battles and mythological undertones, the show continues to captivate audiences.

God’s Game We Play episode 6 release date and time

Dax, as seen in episode 5 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The release of God’s Game We Play episode 6 is scheduled for Monday, May 6, 2024. Fans can expect the episode to drop at 9:30 pm JST, ready to stream and dissect in forums and discussions. The same has been verified by the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the show that viewers can watch at the following times in their respective time zones.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday May 6, 2024 05:30 am Central Daylight Time Monday May 6, 2024 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday May 6, 2024 08:30 am British Summer Time Monday May 6, 2024 01:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday May 6, 2024 02:30 pm India Standard Time Monday May 6, 2024 06:00 pm Philippine Time Monday May 6, 2024 08:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday May 6, 2024 11:00 pm

Where to watch God’s Game We Play episode 6?

God’s Game We Play episode 6 will be accessible to viewers worldwide on Crunchyroll along with its previous episodes, where it is subtitled and offered in various languages to appeal to a wide audience.

In addition to channel AT-X, the show will air on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and the d-anime Store. After its release, God’s Game We Play episode 6 will also be accessible on the Trakt TV streaming service in a few countries.

God’s Game We Play episode 5 recap

The trio’s victory against the unbeatable god in episode 4 triggered a chain response from apostles worldwide, who were all motivated to dive into the games. However, this resulted in the decline of slots for Fay and the team to participate in, leaving the closest opening a month away.

Luckily for them, they were now heroes with invitations from other cities around the world to join their gates. The trio arrives at the Sacred Spring city of Mal-ra, where they are greeted by Nel Reckless, who begs Fay to make her a subordinate. Nel turns out to be an apostle who was forced to retire after her teammates forfeited a game.

The fifth episode also introduced Dax Gear Scimitar, a high-ranking rookie apostle who tries to recruit Fay into his team. The episode ends with the trio entering the inter-city match where they have to face off against Dax in a game of ‘Sugoroku.’

What to expect from God’s Game We Play episode 6?

Dax and Fay facing off in the inter-city competition (Image via LIDENFILMS)

God’s Game We Play episode 6 will see the beginning of the inter-city match between Dax and Fay. The game promises to test the limits of all its players, and the audience can get a close look at Dax and his team’s abilities.

The game selected among a thousand others turns out to be ‘Sugoroku’ and will set the stage to display Fay and Dax’s rivalry. Viewers will have the opportunity to witness the skills and strategies of two rookie geniuses and their road to victory.

The outcome is unknown, as it could be anyone’s game. The audience will have to wait and watch God’s Game We Play episode 6 to see how and who will emerge victorious in the battle between the two cities.

