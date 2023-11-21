Gojo to return with a new technique in Jujutsu Kaisen (and the latest theory proves it)

One of the most tragic events in recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapters has been none other than the death of Satoru Gojo at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna and the Shikigami Mahoraga. In the weeks since Gojo’s death, fans have been desperately theorizing his revival and return in any way, shape, or form they could possibly justify.

Likewise, with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest manga chapter, yet another theory has cropped up thanks to a specific comment from Kenjaku within the issue’s events. While the theory isn’t a brand new one created solely from Kenjaku’s comment, it has become much more convincing since the previous issue’s release as a result.

Now, many Jujutsu Kaisen fans are actually conflicted on whether or not Gojo will return by the end of the series, even those who had written him off as inarguably deceased. While fans likely won’t know for sure what Gojo’s ultimate fate is for quite some time, this latest theory does provide a strong argument for his eventual return.

Latest Jujutsu Kaisen theory on Gojo’s revival claims he’ll receive a new technique upon his return

Gojo’s new technique, explained

As mentioned above, the latest evolution of this Jujutsu Kaisen theory is far from the first, which originally started thanks to some artwork from series author and illustrator Gege Akutami. The theory, dubbed the “White Technique” theory, was first based on a piece of artwork that features Gojo, Yuji Itadori, Kenjaku, and Ryomen Sukuna. Fans asserted that this artwork symbolizes the series’ final fights in Gojo versus Kenjaku and Yuji versus Sukuna.

In addition, the theory references the cover of the series’ fourth compilation volume, which sees white light coming from Gojo’s palms. Several other instances of white light coming from Gojo’s hands are also referenced in both the anime and manga and their associated artwork. In addition to the latest comment from Kenjaku, a recent piece of artwork featuring Gojo beside an already beaten-up Yuji serves as evidence for Gojo’s return.

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter has only further suggested this theory to be true, with Kenjaku referencing a hadron particle during the chapter’s events. In physics, hadrons are said to be made up of three color states: red, blue, and green. To get the color white, all three colors must be added together.

In the illustration of Gojo, Kenjaku, Yuji, and Sukuna, all three colors are seen and used as the main colors of the illustration alongside purple, representing Gojo’s Cursed Technique. Gojo is also seen at the center of the illustration, or more specifically, the scene of him staring into the Prison Realm’s eye during the Shibuya Incident arc. Fans assert that, like he returned from the Prison Realm, this latest artwork is a hint for his comeback from death as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans who support the theory also assert that this further supports the idea of Gojo versus Kenjaku eventually, since Gojo saw Kenjaku shortly after the Shibuya arc scene. Likewise, the apparently deliberate choice of having Gojo in the middle instead of Yuji further suggests to fans that he will indeed be coming back with a brand new Cursed Technique.

The idea of Gojo coming back without his original powers has been further explored in several other theories, with the main evidence being his themes as a character in the series. While all of these theories and predictions are just that at the time of this article’s writing, this latest addition to the offerings certainly puts forth a compelling argument for such a development.

